IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Bracketology - Jan. 28: Where Is Illinois Projected in March Madness?

Matthew Stevens

After a six-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, Illinois may be putting together a resume to be a high single-digit seed when the annual selection show comes around in a few months.

Today, the Illini are still tied for the Big Ten Conference lead. For those wondering, Illinois (15-5, 7-2) hasn’t won or shared a Big Ten men’s basketball title since 2005 - when leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu was five years old.

Illinois is currently forecasted by nearly all of the national projectors with a single-digit seed and most of these projected NCAA Tournament fields were published earlier this week. 

----------------------

Here are Illinois’ NCAA Tournament resume information as of today:

NET Ranking: 32

Quadrant 1 Record (Home vs. 1-30; Neutral vs. 1-50; Away vs. 1-75): 4-3

Quadrant 2 Record (Home vs. 31-75; Neutral vs. 51-100; Away vs. 76-135): 2-1

Quadrant 3 Record (Home vs. 76-160; Neutral vs. 101-200; Away vs. 136-240): 1-1

Quadrant 4 Record (Home vs. 161-353; Neutral vs. 201-353; Away vs. 241-353): 7-0

---------------------

Here are where the Illini are currently projected according to several of the most noteworthy bracket projectors:

Shelby Mast - USA Today - Mast’s operation updates his bracket every morning and currently has the Illini as a 6-seed playing the winner of Texas Tech vs. Memphis in the opening round game with No. 7 Dayton as the 3-seed.

Joe Lunardi - ESPN - Lunardi's newest bracket released Tuesday morning has Illinois as a 6-seed in St. Louis against Northern Iowa (17-3, 6-2) with No. 7 Dayton as the 3-seed.

Jerry Palm - CBS Sports - Palm released a bracket projection Monday morning and has an interesting first-round matchup for Illinois. Palm has the Illini as a 5-seed vs. Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1 in Southland) with No. 11 Oregon being the 4-seed.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood went 89-14 and 53-1 in Southland Conference in three seasons as the head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 2013-16. Underwood commented earlier this season when Stephen F. Austin defeated Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. 

“It’s a program changer,” Underwood said in early December. “That’s unbelievable. I think it speaks volumes to the job that Kyle (Keller) has done. He’s continued to have that program achieve at a very, very high level. That’s a wonderful place, and I’m happy for all those people and all those players.”

Mike DeCourcey - Fox Sports - In his first year doing bracket projections, DeCourcey has the Illini as a 5-seed playing Yale (14-4, 2-0 in Ivy League) with No. 13 Kentucky as the 4-seed.

Tim Krueger - Stadium - Krueger has Illinois as a 6-seed in Tampa against Virginia Commonwealth (15-5, 5-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference) with No. 5 Florida State as the 3-seed.

----------------------

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ayo Dosunmu Mirrors His Late-Game Moves After Kobe Bryant

After his game-winner Saturday at Michigan, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said Saturday he mirrors his late-game moves after Kobe Bryant.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: No. 21 Illinois at Michigan - Three In The Key & Prediction

No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten Conference) will play at Michigan (11-7, 2-5) and with a win, Illini can take over first place.

Matthew Stevens

by

UnbiaseObserver

Instant Reaction To Robert Archibald’s Death: Stunned Sadness

Several former Illinois teammates, coaches and alumni share their feelings on social media over the death of Robert Archibald.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz After 64-62 Win At Michigan

Illinois guard Andres Feliz had 15 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench in the No. 21 Illini's 64-62 win at Michigan.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu After Win at Michigan

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about his game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left to win at Michigan 64-62.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 64-62 Win at Michigan

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 64-62 win at Michigan including the game-winning shot by Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens

Hail Ayo, The Conquering Hero - Dosunmu Leads Illini To Victory At Michigan

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu posted a career-high 27 points including the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left at Michigan 64-62.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Robert Archibald Dies at 39 Years Old

Former Illinois men’s basketball player Robert Archibald has died at the age of 39.

Matthew Stevens

Illini's Underwood Disappointed In Big Ten Suspension Of Griffin, Calling It 'Excessive'

Illinois coach Brad Underwood released a statement Thursday night expressing his displeasure with Big Ten Conference officials.

Matthew Stevens

by

Illinipride

Illini Get Official Visit From Nation’s Best 2020 Offensive Tackle

Broderick Jones, the nation’s best offensive tackle in 2020 recruiting class, visits the Illinois campus Wednesday and Thursday.

Matthew Stevens