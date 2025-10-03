Illinois' Brad Underwood Here to Stay: 'Not One Job I Would Leave Here For'
Let’s turn back the clock and take Illini fans back to more than two decades ago. The day is April 21, 2003. The specific date may not immediately ring a bell, but it was a Monday, less than a month removed from Illinois falling in the Round of 32 to Notre Dame.
Maybe you were at work, enjoying a so-so late-April day (it was sunny and 63, as we're sure you remember). Then – boom! – you're hit with the news: Bill Self had packed his bags and left Champaign to accept the head coaching position at Kansas.
Before anyone starts getting worked up, there is a point to this exercise: We’re setting the scene and placing you in a moment so that you remember exactly how it felt.
Now, consider this: All those hurt feelings – denial, then anger, and hopefully acceptance at some point – your favorite hoops program made you feel in that moment? You never have to feel them again. At least not as long as Brad Underwood is coaching.
Brad Underwood is in it for the long haul
Underwood signed that huge extension back in May – which included “meaningful protections” to ensure he stuck around Champaign – but at Thursday's team media day, he further clarified his position that he isn't going anywhere:
“We just sold [out] student tickets in 18 minutes. We’ve got a sellout, again,” began Underwood, referring to the renowned Illinois student section showing the level of excitement that would be the envy of nearly any other college coach.
“I couldn’t be in any better spot as a basketball coach at any school in America than I am at the University of Illinois. There’s not one job I would leave here for. That’s unbelievable. Eighteen minutes. … The interest is great. We’re selling out. TV likes us for games. The facilities are incredible here. The leadership with Josh [Whitman]. You can’t ask for anything more than that. So my job is incredible. And we’re in the best place we’ve ever been. Going into Year 9, I couldn’t be happier."
The feeling sure seems mutual. The average Illini fan knows how fortunate the program is to have Underwood, who has turned around things around since his arrival and reinstated Illinois as a college hoops powerhouse.
And with all that Underwood has accomplished since he took over eight-plus years ago, there has arguably never been more anticipation ahead of a season than there is right now. Perhaps this is the year the Illini and Underwood reach that ever-elusive Final Four – and maybe even cut down the nets in Indianapolis.