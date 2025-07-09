Illinois Basketball Hires Kevin Kruger, Son of Former Illini Head Coach
Illinois basketball in recent years has extended itself thousands of miles and across oceans to land some of its top on-court talent, but for their latest coaching hire the Illini just dipped into their own backyard.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday announced the hiring of Kevin Kruger to the role of assistant to the head coach.
Kruger, 42, is the former head coach at UNLV but also, notably, the son of former Illinois coach Lon Kruger, who was the head man in Champaign from 1996-2000 and went on to coach for another two decades at UNLV and Oklahoma.
"When the opportunity arose to add a basketball mind and a person the caliber of Kevin Kruger to our staff, it was a no-brainer," Underwood said. "Kevin is a proven winner who has worked tirelessly throughout his career to elevate every program that he has been a part of. His experience level – not only as a player and assistant coach, but as the head coach – will be invaluable to our team. I'm so excited to welcome Kevin back to Illinois."
Kruger, who lived four years in Champaign and played two seasons at Centennial High School, is familiar with the area. But it may be his wide-ranging experience and ties that Underwood and the Illini are most interested in.
After serving as an assistant for his father at Oklahoma and then T.J. Otzelberger at UNLV, Kruger took over the reins in Las Vegas from 2019-25, where his teams went 76-55 – including a 21-win season and NIT quarterfinals run in 2023-24.
As a player, Kruger was a productive scorer and distributor in three seasons at Arizona State (2003-06) and one at UNLV (2006-07), where he transferred before his senior season to play for his father. He played professionally in Bulgaria, Italy, China, Mexico, Belgium and Germany, as well as in various stints in the United States.
"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Fighting Illini staff and come back to a place that is so special to me and my family," Kruger said. "The program that Coach Underwood and his staff have built here is first class in every way. To be in a position to contend year in and year out at the highest level of our sport is so special, and I am so fortunate in this role to be able to contribute to the success of the program moving forward."
The specifics of Kruger's role aren't yet clear, but Underwood will undoubtedly lean on his international connections and experience on the recruiting trail. And Kruger, the only coach on Illinois' support staff with Division I head coaching, should make for a valuable in-game and off-the-floor sounding board for Underwood.