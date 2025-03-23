3 Big Questions for Illinois vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Second Round
A short message from Illinois basketball to NCAA Tournament fans and the country at large:
"You're welcome."
The sixth-seeded Illini (22-12) meet third-seeded Kentucky (23-11) in Milwaukee on Sunday (4:15 p.m. CT, on CBS) in a second-round showdown that appears to have all the makings of the most entertaining matchup of the tournament thus far.
It'll be two of college basketball's highest-scoring offenses (both top 10 in Division I) facing off for an opportunity to race into the Sweet 16, and the answers to these three key questions may just be what sends the winner there:
How can the Illini force Kentucky into tough shots?
The Wildcats are one of the best passing teams in the country (17.0 assists per game) and have legit distributors both on the perimeter (Lamont Butler) and in the paint (Amari Williams). What's more, they're surrounded by teammates who are not only willing facilitators themselves but also productive scorers who can make deft passing pay off.
With nearly every player in Kentucky's rotation possessing spot-up ability, the Wildcats can stretch out opposing defenses, open driving lanes and create off close-outs – all of which would seem to throw salt into wounds left exposed for weeks (and in some cases months) in the Illini defense. Excellent communication and sharper-than-ever rotations are musts for Illinois to prevent Kentucky from running away with Sunday's game.
Will the Will Riley show continue?
Averaging 18.6 points over his past five games and shooting 50 percent or better in four of those five outings, Riley has been on an absolute heater. A true three-level scorer, Riley is a walking mismatch; at 6-foot-8, he can shoot over guards but is too quick for bigs. The Illini need another instant-classic performance from their freshman forward to keep up with the Wildcats' high-scoring offense.
Can Illinois bottle up Koby Brea from deep?
In the Big Ten tournament, the Illini allowed two players to nearly break the event's single-game three-point record. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort knocked down eight threes against Illinois in the first round before Maryland’s Rodney Rice poured in seven and checked out of a second-round blowout of Illinois.
In more encouraging news for the Illini, they held Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (3.0 threes per game) to 1-for-5 shooting from deep in Friday's first-round win. It's worth noting, though, that 6-foot-7 Koby Brea has a distinct size advantage over defensive stopper Kylan Boswell (6-foot-2), the kind of matchup that has burned the Illini on several occasions this season. Might coach Brad Underwood consider 6-foot-7 swingman Tre White or even Riley for Brea duty instead?