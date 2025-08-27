Illinois' Kylan Boswell Recognized as a Top Combo Guard by CBS Sports
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has again assembled a roster brimming with talent, but while much of the attention has gone to newcomers such as Andrej Stojakovic, it’s the returning core that shouldn’t be overlooked.
CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter recently made sure of that, highlighting the Illini's Kylan Boswell in his ranking of the nation’s top five combo guards. Trotter noted that Boswell has a strong case to be included on the list, a reminder of just how valuable the senior will be for Illinois in the upcoming season.
Kylan Boswell's path
After reclassifying to enroll in college early, Boswell spent his first two seasons in Tucson playing for Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd. As a sophomore, he started 35 games for a Wildcats squad that secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, gaining valuable experience on one of college basketball’s biggest stages. After the season, Boswell entered the transfer portal and ultimately chose Illinois, arriving in his hometown of Champaign ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Boswell had an excellent junior season, starting every game and coming on as a scorer late in the season. An excellent defender, Boswell can give an opposing team's top guards fits while also providing a scoring punch on the other end. Boswell has a knack for hitting timely three-pointers and uses his strength to bully smaller defenders down low.
2025 outlook
Heading into 2025, Boswell may be poised to take the next step and establish himself as one of the premier two-way guards in the country. For the second season in a row in Champaign, he will be joined in the backcourt by a European standout – this time, Mihailo Petrovic – giving Illinois a dynamic and well-rounded duo to build around. With a deep roster anchored by experienced, high-level guards, the Illini have the pieces to not only return to the Elite Eight but also to make a serious push even further in March.
Combo guards ranked above Kylan Boswell (per CBS Sports)
No. 5: Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
No. 4: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
No. 3: Silas Demary Jr., UConn
No. 2: John Blackwell, Wisconsin
No. 1: Labaron Philon, Alabama