Illini now

Illinois' Kylan Boswell Recognized as a Top Combo Guard by CBS Sports

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter listed Boswell as a player with a strong case for inclusion among college basketball's top five combo guards

Pranav Hegde

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) and guard Tre White (22) work out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) and guard Tre White (22) work out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has again assembled a roster brimming with talent, but while much of the attention has gone to newcomers such as Andrej Stojakovic, it’s the returning core that shouldn’t be overlooked.

CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter recently made sure of that, highlighting the Illini's Kylan Boswell in his ranking of the nation’s top five combo guards. Trotter noted that Boswell has a strong case to be included on the list, a reminder of just how valuable the senior will be for Illinois in the upcoming season.

Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation. Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation. dark. DIG DEEPER

Kylan Boswell's path

After reclassifying to enroll in college early, Boswell spent his first two seasons in Tucson playing for Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd. As a sophomore, he started 35 games for a Wildcats squad that secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, gaining valuable experience on one of college basketball’s biggest stages. After the season, Boswell entered the transfer portal and ultimately chose Illinois, arriving in his hometown of Champaign ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Boswell had an excellent junior season, starting every game and coming on as a scorer late in the season. An excellent defender, Boswell can give an opposing team's top guards fits while also providing a scoring punch on the other end. Boswell has a knack for hitting timely three-pointers and uses his strength to bully smaller defenders down low.

2025 outlook

Heading into 2025, Boswell may be poised to take the next step and establish himself as one of the premier two-way guards in the country. For the second season in a row in Champaign, he will be joined in the backcourt by a European standout – this time, Mihailo Petrovic – giving Illinois a dynamic and well-rounded duo to build around. With a deep roster anchored by experienced, high-level guards, the Illini have the pieces to not only return to the Elite Eight but also to make a serious push even further in March.

Combo guards ranked above Kylan Boswell (per CBS Sports)

No. 5: Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

No. 4: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

No. 3: Silas Demary Jr., UConn

No. 2: John Blackwell, Wisconsin

No. 1: Labaron Philon, Alabama

feed

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Basketball