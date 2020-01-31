CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The final minute of defensive possessions is a perfect example of why Da’Monte Williams starts and plays a majority of minutes for Illinois this season.

The junior guard had a steal, block and a rebound in each of Minnesota’s final critical possessions to ensure the No. 19 Illinois escape with a 59-51 win Thursday night in front of a sold-out State Farm Center.

For the eighth consecutive game, Williams failed to find the scoring column but it may be safe to say his head couldn’t care less after his defensive and hustle plays led Illini to its seventh straight Big Ten Conference win. The Peoria native had a plus-14 in the box score Thursday night.

"He's 6-foot-3 with a seven-foot wingspan and we ask him to guard 5-men at times and 4-men at times who are 6-foot-9 or 6-10," Underwood said Wednesday about his junior wing player. "He's extremely strong. And he never misses a beat. Very, very rarely do I have to get on Da'Monte Williams for missing an assignment or making a mistake in execution."

Illinois (16-5, 8-2) was able to extend the longest active winning streak in the Big Ten Conference with the win and moved its record to 12-1 inside its home arena this season.

In the final minute of action, when Illinois was only up by a single bucket, Williams took the ball away from Minnesota center Daniel Oturu in the lane, blocked a perimeter attempt at a 3-pointer and grabbed a loose ball rebound to put the Illini victory in a safe place.

Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) was led by Oturu as the projected first-round pick finished with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Illinois was able to counter Oturu’s interior presence with 13 points and 10 rebounds (his ninth double-double of the 2019-20 season).

Illinois was able to pick up another of what head coach Brad Underwood classifies as “an ugly win” as they managed to come out on top in a game where they made just 33 percent of its field goals.

Andres Feliz finished with a team-high 17 points off the bench.

Illinois will now head back on the road when they face No. 18 Iowa on Super Bowl Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for noon tip on FS1.