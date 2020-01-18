CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Northwestern (6-10, 1-5).

Game 18: Northwestern at No. 24 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Northwestern 6-10, 1-5 in Big Ten; 13-19, 4-16 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 11.5

Series notes: Illinois leads 136-42. Illinois has won three in a row in Champaign.

TV: BTN – Brandon Gaudin (Play-By-Play), Andy Katz (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 372 and at FightingIllini.com.

1) How will Illinois handle the attention of being ranked?

For the first time in 1,869 days, the University of Illinois men’s basketball program is ranked. Brad Underwood says he doesn't pay attention to such things but he's never actually been the head coach of a team with a number proceeding its name. The players, such as Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu, say all that will happen is it'll be easier to see their score on ESPN's BottomLine graphic as a ranked team. However, it'll be interesting how, for the first time since they arrived on campus, this group of players will react to being hunted as a ranked team instead of being the underdog hunter trying to rebuild the program. This stretch of games in early January could be where you can truly grade the leadership on this roster.

2) Does Northwestern's big lineup affect Illinois?

Northwestern owns one of the biggest lineups in the Big Ten Conference and will not get shaken by the size of Illinois' frontcourt. Wildcats center Ryan Young has burst onto the scene in his first 16 games of college basketball and it may be a matchup of the two best freshman bigs in the league. He is one of three rookies in the Big Ten to average 10.0 or more points and more than 6.5 rebounds per game. He has grabbed at least seven rebounds in nine games. Kofi Cockburn is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging a double-double of 13.0 points and 11.5 rebounds with 1.5 blocks in wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers. This is already the sixth league rookie accolade in 10 weeks for Cockburn, expanding his record for the most honors by an Illini freshman.

3) Does Northwestern's youth eventually grow up?

Northwestern has three underclassmen averaging more than 10 points a game (Kopp - 12.9; Buie - 10.8; Young - 10.0) this season, which is tied for most in the Big Ten. NU is also the lone B1G program to have two rookies averaging double figures. Underwood said Friday that they're a team "that keeps getting better every time they play" and doesn't that sound familiar to Illini fans? It feels like Underwood is describing his youthful Illini teams of the past few years. Is this Wildcats team talented enough to beat Illinois? Yes. Will they finally put it together for their first road win of the season? Probably not but it's not out of the realm of reality.

Prediction: Illinois 77, Northwestern 69

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the white retro uniforms. Northwestern appears to be going with the all purple today.

NOTE: Your game officials today are Don Daily, Courtney Green and Donnie Eppley.

Other Big Ten Conference game on the schedule tonight:

Penn State 90, No. 21 Ohio State 76 - FINAL

No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50 - FINAL

Indiana at Nebraska - BTN - 6 p.m. CST

NOTE: Illinois going with the common Ayo-Frazier-Williams-Giorgi-Kofi starting lineup today. Northwestern going with Spencer-Kopp-Nance-Beran-Young lineup today.

NOTE: Former Illinois head coach Lou Henson, along with his wife Mary, are sitting courtside at State Farm Center today. Lou is in his signature orange blazer.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 13:03 left in 1st - No. 24 Illinois 15, Northwestern 12 - Pretty solid ball movement by Illini (five assists on five field goals). Northwestern trying to get size advantage matchups on the block.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 8:59 left in 1st - Northwestern 23, No. 24 Illinois 21 - Northwestern freshman center Ryan Young currently dominating Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn in the paint. Northwestern has made its last four FGs and has three offensive rebounds today.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 7:49 left in 1st - Northwestern 25, No. 24 Illinois 21 -Williams banks in a 3-pointer but it is waived off because the shot clock went off. Both teams shooting over 50 percent but Northwestern outrebounding Illini 11-6.