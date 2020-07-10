CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- After two wins by House Of Paign, we are back at it again.

Welcome to the LIVE BLOG of the Illinois alumni House Of Paign quarterfinal game in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as they face Red Scare, a mostly Dayton alumni team, today at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Arena.

----------------------------------

Quarterfinal Game: No. 16-seed House Of Paign vs. No. 8-seed Red Scare

Date/Time/Place: Friday, July 10, 2020: 3 p.m. CST, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: N/A (Due to COVID-19 health safety protocols, no fans are allowed in the building).

Records: No records for either team. Winner does get to face the winner of Golden Eagles/Brotherly Love in a semifinal game on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Line At Start of Tournament: House Of Paign was a +2200 to win the tournament; Red Scare was at a +1500 to win the tournament. (Odds provided by sportsbettingdime.com)

Series Notes: N/A

TV: ESPN

Radio: None

---------------------

STARTING LINEUPS: House Of Paign will start Andres Feliz, Mike Daum of South Dakota State, Billy Garrett of Depaul, Malcolm Hill and Nnanna Egwu. Red Scare will start Dayton alumni Kyle Davis, Darrell Davis, Devin Oliver and Trey Landers along with former Ohio State 7-footer Trevor Thompson.

------------------------

2:20 p.m. CST - UPDATE: We are still in the third quarter of the game between No. 4 seed Golden Eagles and No. 12 seed Brotherly Love. The House Of Paign/Carmen's Crew game will immediately follow this game on ESPN.

------------------------

2:40 p.m. CST - UPDATE: The Elam Ending score has been established at 83 for this game between No. 4 seed Golden Eagles and No. 12 seed Brotherly Love. It looks like the winner of House Of Paign/Red Scare will play the Marquette alumni team of Golden Eagles in the semifinal.

----------------------

2:50 p.m. CST - UPDATE: Golden Eagles has defeated Brotherly Love and will face the winner of House Of Paign/Red Scare in the TBT 2020 semifinals on Sunday.

--------------------

UNIFORM UPDATE: House Of Paign is back in the orange uniforms today. Red Scare are in the white uniforms.

------------------

6:00 left in 1st - House Of Paign 6, Red Scare 2 - If anybody on House Of Paign didn't have a great game against Carmen's Crew, it was Billy Garrett. The former DePaul star already has two points and a steal early in this contest.

------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 3:52 left in 1st - Red Scare 12, House Of Paign 8 - House Of Paign already has five turnovers, three of which from Feliz, and Red Scare has eight points off those mistakes. Both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field.