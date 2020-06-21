IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here are the news topics Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. NBA Reportedly Sets Draft Date, Illini Stars Waiting On Combine Workouts: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the NBA is planning on the 2020 draft to be on Oct. 16. Illinois, with two of its star players still investigating the draft process, is one of the nation’s premier programs that continues to be in figurative limbo while professional basketball figures out these tipping point dates for its draft. Ayo Dosunmu, who declared for the draft in April, has maintained his position that his intent is to stay in the draft process and not return for this junior season at Illinois. However, Dosunmu has yet to hire an agent and allowing for his eligibility to remain intact if professional basketball doesn’t allow for a combine and he’s not fully assured of getting picked among the 60 selections in an upcoming draft. Kofi Cockburn might also need a draft combine to further showcase his very raw but high potential offensive game that would need to stretch beyond working in the lane and an ability to guard the NBA’s classic screen-and-roll offenses at a much higher level.

2. Illini Offers 2022 Forward Kyle Thomas, Son Of Late Hoosiers Co-Captain: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was the first coach to send Kyle Thomas a scholarship offer. Thomas, a 6-foot-9 and 220-pound forward from Westchester St. Joseph High School, is one of the highest ranked prospects in the state of Illinois by PrepsHoops.com. Thomas is also the son of the late Daryl Thomas, who might be more well-known in the Chicagoland area but also among the passionate Indiana fan base as a starter and co-captain on the 1987 national championship squad, the last Hoosiers team to hang a national title in Assembly Hall. 

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens spoke with HoosiersNow/SI publisher Tom Brew to discuss the legacy of Daryl Thomas during his four-year run with Hoosiers basketball. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sporting News Ranks Illini's Lovie Smith 73rd Among 130 FBS Coaches

Lovie Smith rose 15 spots in The Sporting News’ rankings of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches and was 12th among the 14 Big Ten coaches.

Matthew Stevens

NBA Reportedly Sets Draft Date, Illini stars Dosunmu & Cockburn Waiting On Combine Workouts

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the NBA is planning on the 2020 draft to be on Oct. 16 but Illini stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn waiting on a prospects combine date.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Offers 2022 Forward Kyle Thomas, Son Of Late Hoosiers Co-Captain

Illinois sends out offer to 2022 Chicago forward Kyle Thomas, the son of former Indiana Hoosiers national champion Daryl Thomas.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: The June 20, 2020 Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Hit Sunshine State For Another 2021 Class Commit In Three-Star Safety Joriell Washington

Joriell Washington becomes the sixth Florida prospect of the Illini’s 10-member verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Football Players Asked To Sign COVID-19 Pledges Before Starting Voluntary Workouts

Illinois players were asked to sign pledge documents before they began the voluntary summer workouts already taking place on the school’s campus.

Matthew Stevens

“Ain’t easy being from Daytona”: How New Commit Theodore Lockley Connected With Illini's Keynodo Hudson

The background of three-star Florida athlete Theodore Lockley includes a father in jail, a hometown of violence and fortunately, a strong mother and a recruiting call from Illinois assistant coach Keynodo Hudson.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Momentum Rolls On As Three-Star 2021 Florida Athlete Theodore Lockley Commits

Three-star athlete Theodore Lockley is the fifth Florida prospect of the Illini’s nine verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

Seven Illini Football Players Named To Athlon Sports’ All-Big Ten Teams

Seven Illinois football players were selected by Athlon Sports to its All-Big Ten teams including three offensive linemen and first-time punter Blake Hayes.

Matthew Stevens

Brad Underwood on IHSA State Tourney in Champaign: “It belongs here”

Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood's feeling on the IHSA state boys’ tournament being back home in Champaign is clear: He's a fan.

Matthew Stevens