VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this edition of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Here are the news topics Stevens hits on for Fighting Illini fans:

1. NBA Reportedly Sets Draft Date, Illini Stars Waiting On Combine Workouts: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the NBA is planning on the 2020 draft to be on Oct. 16. Illinois, with two of its star players still investigating the draft process, is one of the nation’s premier programs that continues to be in figurative limbo while professional basketball figures out these tipping point dates for its draft. Ayo Dosunmu, who declared for the draft in April, has maintained his position that his intent is to stay in the draft process and not return for this junior season at Illinois. However, Dosunmu has yet to hire an agent and allowing for his eligibility to remain intact if professional basketball doesn’t allow for a combine and he’s not fully assured of getting picked among the 60 selections in an upcoming draft. Kofi Cockburn might also need a draft combine to further showcase his very raw but high potential offensive game that would need to stretch beyond working in the lane and an ability to guard the NBA’s classic screen-and-roll offenses at a much higher level.

2. Illini Offers 2022 Forward Kyle Thomas, Son Of Late Hoosiers Co-Captain: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was the first coach to send Kyle Thomas a scholarship offer. Thomas, a 6-foot-9 and 220-pound forward from Westchester St. Joseph High School, is one of the highest ranked prospects in the state of Illinois by PrepsHoops.com. Thomas is also the son of the late Daryl Thomas, who might be more well-known in the Chicagoland area but also among the passionate Indiana fan base as a starter and co-captain on the 1987 national championship squad, the last Hoosiers team to hang a national title in Assembly Hall.

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens spoke with HoosiersNow/SI publisher Tom Brew to discuss the legacy of Daryl Thomas during his four-year run with Hoosiers basketball.