IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

POST-GAME VIDEO: Stevens & Gulick Break Down House Of Paign's Upset Win Over Carmen's Crew in TBT 2020

Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens and Buckeyes Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Brendan Gulick break down House Of Paign's 76-68 victory over Carmen's Crew in TBT 2020. 

Read the IlliniNow/SI recap by Stevens here

Read the BuckeyesNow/SI recap by Adam Prescott here

In what had been primarily a tournament filled with higher seeds winning, TBT 2020 saw arguably the event’s biggest upset Wednesday as House Of Paign, a newly-formed team of mostly Illini alums, knocked out top-seeded Carmen’s Crew thanks to a remarkable second half that saw them outscore the host squad 37-24.

“What I love about this team is we can win in different ways,” House Of Paign head coach/general manager Mike LaTulip said. “I thought in the first game we were trying to get people the ball with sets and we did that. This game was about ‘let’s find mismatches (and) let’s give the ball to guys who put it in the basket.”

Mike Daum led House Of Paign with 23 points and eight rebounds but was forced to do it Wednesday in a completely different way than the blowout opening round win over War Tampa on July 4. Daum got his point on just 10 field goal attempts and was a perfect 3 of 3 from three-point range. After halftime in which House Of Paign saw a 44-39 deficit, Carmen’s Crew elected to double the ball-handler and therefore, leaving the NCAA’s seventh all-time scorer all alone at the arc for open looks, which LaTulip admitted in the post-game media conference “was surprising” to the entire House Of Paign bench.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen in a group of guys that met eight days ago is the connectivity we have on and off the court,” Daum said. “You can just tell we band together no matter what is going on in the game.”

House Of Paign will now face Red Scare, which is a squad primarily filled with Dayton alums, on Friday in the TBT quarterfinals at 3 p.m. CST 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - House Of Paign 76, Carmen's Crew 68

The mostly Illinois alumni team 'House of Paign' takes on the defending champions, top seed and host 'Carmen's Crew' in the Round-of-16 game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

by

illinidawg

‘I’ve been doing that my whole life’: Vinales Guides House Of Paign To Massive TBT Upset Win

Kyle Vinales, who is likely unknown to Illinois basketball fans before the start of The Basketball Tournament, endears himself to Illini faithful during a Round of 16 upset win over Carmen’s Crew.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coaches Hope New 2021 Commit Kalen Villanueva Can Become Unknown Gem LB

Kalen Villanueva has gone from a 150-pound unknown athlete to the 12th verbal commit of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, who now stands 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds.

Matthew Stevens

Pro Football Focus Ranks Illini Returning OL As Big Ten’s Best

Illinois’ returning offensive line scored the highest overall grade by Pro Football Focus of any returning unit in the Big Ten Conference this season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 8, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

From Age To Preexisting Conditions, COVID-19 Forcing New Safety Tactics For College Football Coaches

From Nick Saban to Lovie Smith to James Franklin, college football coaches are scrambling to deal with different COVID-19 protocols.

Matthew Stevens

Is Michael Trigg Hinting At A Double-Duty Illini Fans Haven’t Seen In 70 Years?

Michael Trigg, a four-star 2021 tight end prospect, has the Illini in his Top 10 and it may have to do with an agreement to allow him to also try basketball as well.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 7, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Get Another Florida 2021 Commit With 3-Star DB Demond 'DD' Snyder

The verbal pledge of Demond “DD” Snyder from Tampa Catholic High School on Monday makes seven of the Illini’s 11 commits to the 2021 class from the state of Florida.

Matthew Stevens

Rutgers Planning To Limit On-Campus Activities; Illini To Play At Scarlet Knights On Oct. 3

An announcement to limit on-campus activities and fall semester in-person classes could hinder a possible Oct. 3 football game where Illinois is slated to play at Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens