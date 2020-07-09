Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens and Buckeyes Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Brendan Gulick break down House Of Paign's 76-68 victory over Carmen's Crew in TBT 2020.

Read the IlliniNow/SI recap by Stevens here

Read the BuckeyesNow/SI recap by Adam Prescott here

In what had been primarily a tournament filled with higher seeds winning, TBT 2020 saw arguably the event’s biggest upset Wednesday as House Of Paign, a newly-formed team of mostly Illini alums, knocked out top-seeded Carmen’s Crew thanks to a remarkable second half that saw them outscore the host squad 37-24.

“What I love about this team is we can win in different ways,” House Of Paign head coach/general manager Mike LaTulip said. “I thought in the first game we were trying to get people the ball with sets and we did that. This game was about ‘let’s find mismatches (and) let’s give the ball to guys who put it in the basket.”

Mike Daum led House Of Paign with 23 points and eight rebounds but was forced to do it Wednesday in a completely different way than the blowout opening round win over War Tampa on July 4. Daum got his point on just 10 field goal attempts and was a perfect 3 of 3 from three-point range. After halftime in which House Of Paign saw a 44-39 deficit, Carmen’s Crew elected to double the ball-handler and therefore, leaving the NCAA’s seventh all-time scorer all alone at the arc for open looks, which LaTulip admitted in the post-game media conference “was surprising” to the entire House Of Paign bench.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen in a group of guys that met eight days ago is the connectivity we have on and off the court,” Daum said. “You can just tell we band together no matter what is going on in the game.”

House Of Paign will now face Red Scare, which is a squad primarily filled with Dayton alums, on Friday in the TBT quarterfinals at 3 p.m. CST