Illinois Offers Five-Star Prospect Isaiah Hill Following Unofficial Visit

The Illini extended an offer to five-star prospect Isaiah Hill over this past weekend. Here's what to know about Hill:

Jackson Langendorf

Indiana North’s Isaiah Hill (14) smiles before shoot a free throw Monday, June 2, 2025, during the IBCA Futures game for freshman and sophomore boys in Fishers, Indiana.
Indiana North’s Isaiah Hill (14) smiles before shoot a free throw Monday, June 2, 2025, during the IBCA Futures game for freshman and sophomore boys in Fishers, Indiana. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have been in the hunt for a variety of prospects in the class of 2026 and 2027 for some time now, nearly all of whom have fit one of two specific prototypes: versatile wing or sharpshooter.

And over the weekend, one of those targets – 2026 prospect Lucas Morillo, firmly in the versatile wing category – was in Champaign for an official visit. But in addition to Morillo, the Illini hosted a handful of other recruits on unofficial visits, with one in particular piquing our interest: five-star center Isaiah Hill.

Underwood and Co. haven’t been too active in the big man market over the past few weeks and months, but Hill has clearly caught their eye – enough so that the class of 2027 recruit picked up an Illini offer late on Saturday night (per his Instagram account).

Here’s what to know about Hill:

Isaiah Hill scouting report

Pike Red Devils center Isaiah Hill (30) dunks the ball Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, during the IHSAA boys basketball Marion County tournament semifinals at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill is springy and ultra-lengthy with solid anticipation ability. As a rim protector, he sends back shots at an astonishing clip, both as an on-ball defender and playing in help.

With his size and athleticism, Hill is a constant lob threat on offense and a monster on the offensive glass. Although he has a notably slim frame, Hill plays with a fiery edge and a high motor that tends to offset anything he lacks in strength.

As a shooter, Hill has somewhat unorthodox form – which is hardly unusual for a player his size and age – but he connects at a decent rate from beyond the arc. Most importantly, he is quite comfortable and confident from deep – usually telltale signs of a long-term shooting viability.

In general, Hill is raw, but he has unteachable physical traits and a promising enough jumper, which point to a high upside, as well as that aforementioned grit, which speaks to a relatively high floor.

Hill’s background and recruitment

Indiana North’s Isaiah Hill (14) shoots a jump shot Monday, June 2, 2025, during the IBCA Futures game for freshman and sophomore boys in Fishers, Indiana. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Indianapolis native, Hill attends Pike High, a public school that has produced notable NBA talent including Jeff Teague – who, in an interesting twist, is now the head coach at Pike.

Hill is tabbed as a five-star prospect, the No. 20 overall recruit and the top-rated player in the state of Indiana in the class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Per his Instagram page, Hill has at least 11 Division I offers thus far, including notable programs such as Oregon, Louisville, Indiana and, naturally for any seven-footer (let alone one from Indiana), Hill also has an offer from Purdue.

