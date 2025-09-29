Illinois Offers Five-Star Prospect Isaiah Hill Following Unofficial Visit
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have been in the hunt for a variety of prospects in the class of 2026 and 2027 for some time now, nearly all of whom have fit one of two specific prototypes: versatile wing or sharpshooter.
And over the weekend, one of those targets – 2026 prospect Lucas Morillo, firmly in the versatile wing category – was in Champaign for an official visit. But in addition to Morillo, the Illini hosted a handful of other recruits on unofficial visits, with one in particular piquing our interest: five-star center Isaiah Hill.
Underwood and Co. haven’t been too active in the big man market over the past few weeks and months, but Hill has clearly caught their eye – enough so that the class of 2027 recruit picked up an Illini offer late on Saturday night (per his Instagram account).
Here’s what to know about Hill:
Isaiah Hill scouting report
Hill is springy and ultra-lengthy with solid anticipation ability. As a rim protector, he sends back shots at an astonishing clip, both as an on-ball defender and playing in help.
With his size and athleticism, Hill is a constant lob threat on offense and a monster on the offensive glass. Although he has a notably slim frame, Hill plays with a fiery edge and a high motor that tends to offset anything he lacks in strength.
As a shooter, Hill has somewhat unorthodox form – which is hardly unusual for a player his size and age – but he connects at a decent rate from beyond the arc. Most importantly, he is quite comfortable and confident from deep – usually telltale signs of a long-term shooting viability.
In general, Hill is raw, but he has unteachable physical traits and a promising enough jumper, which point to a high upside, as well as that aforementioned grit, which speaks to a relatively high floor.
Hill’s background and recruitment
An Indianapolis native, Hill attends Pike High, a public school that has produced notable NBA talent including Jeff Teague – who, in an interesting twist, is now the head coach at Pike.
Hill is tabbed as a five-star prospect, the No. 20 overall recruit and the top-rated player in the state of Indiana in the class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Per his Instagram page, Hill has at least 11 Division I offers thus far, including notable programs such as Oregon, Louisville, Indiana and, naturally for any seven-footer (let alone one from Indiana), Hill also has an offer from Purdue.