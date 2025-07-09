Illinois Basketball Set to Renew Rivalry in 'Home and Home' With Tennessee
Last year's Tennessee-Illinois non-conference clash at Champaign's State Farm Center proved to be one of the most exciting games on the regular-season college basketball slate, but more important for the Illini was the early test it served – and the bar it set for the rest of the season.
Coach Brad Underwood and the program powers that be seemed to agree, as it was announced Wednesday that Illinois will meet Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 6. The game, announced by bdG Sports, will be broadcast on ESPN networks, with tip-off time still to be determined. Tickets will go on sale to the public July 18 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.
The matchup extends a growing rivalry between two national powers. Tennessee has won the past two meetings, including that 66-64 buzzer-beater last season in Champaign. The Vols lead the all-time series 4–1, but Illinois will look to get one back in front of what is expected to be a raucous, SEC-partisan crowd.
The Illini enter the 2025–26 season with a revamped and international-flavored roster. The Illini return starters Tomislav Ivisic, Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous, while adding major talent in Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic, Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and international guard Mihailo Petrovic.
“Coming off an extremely competitive home-and-home series with Tennessee, we are excited to continue that partnership and meet in Nashville,” Underwood said. “This game will prepare us for the Big Ten race, and facing a Rick Barnes-led team is always a great challenge.”
Tennessee, fresh off back-to-back Elite Eight runs, returns another loaded roster, highlighted by top-five recruit Nate Ament and Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie. The game is part of a two-year "home and home" agreement that will see the Vols travel to Chicago for a return matchup in 2027–28.
It’s another marquee test for the Illini, who again face one of the nation’s toughest non-conference schedules. If a reconfigured roster delivers a different result against Tennessee, it could be the driving force that takes Illinois to another level next season.