Illinois Basketball to Scrimmage Reigning National Champions: Why It Matters
Few college basketball coaches consistently schedule tougher non-conference slates than Illinois’ Brad Underwood. Every time an opportunity arises for the Illini head man to test his guys against a tough foe, he seems to take it – and if no opportunity comes knocking, he goes out to find it.
Lately, Illinois’ schedule is loaded with top-25 teams and NCAA Tournament contenders. The idea is to prepare the squad for Big Ten and postseason play, and that preparation has extended even beyond the regular season.
Illinois vs. Florida in closed-door scrimmage
Not only do the Illini have an exhibition matchup with one of the top mid-major programs in the country in Illinois State (picked as the preseason No. 1 in the Missouri Valley Conference), but they also now have on the books a scrimmage with the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators.
“It has been well-documented that we have got a closed-door [scrimmage] with Florida – who most people have No. 1 in the country, or No. 2,” said Underwood. “That’ll be a great test. They’ll have one of the elite frontcourts in all of the country. But that’s just in preparation for a challenging non-conference schedule.”
Florida's loaded roster
On the heels of its title run, Florida and head coach Todd Golden snagged two of the transfer portal’s top guards in Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xaivian Lee (Princeton).
And that frontcourt? Well, it is indisputably the deepest in college basketball. The Gators bring back Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu, creating the most potent three-headed frontcourt monster in the nation.
Why it'll pay dividends for the Illini
Whether behind closed doors or on the grandest stage, Florida – behind its experience-laden and highly-talented personnel – will likely get the best of Illinois early in the season.
But their run doesn’t count in the record book, and the Illini certainly expect to be a different team by season's end (when it really counts). It’ll simply be a learning opportunity for the Illini in every aspect. How do they mesh as a team on both ends? Can they control the glass against the sturdiest frontcourt in the country?
Illinois surely hopes that its team chemistry is off the charts from Day 1, and that it will feast on the glass against Florida. But if not – which is the more likely scenario – that’s perfectly fine. There's time to get it right.
Challenging the Illini at this juncture, and perhaps even setting them up to fall short, isn’t the worst outcome for Underwood and his staff. Nothing is more important than a learning lesson. And, win or lose, that will be the goal against Florida.