Illinois Basketball Projected as Top-10 Team for 2025-26 by a Key Metric
KenPom has been a mainstay metric in college basketball for more than 20 years. In the past decade or so, another analytical system has begun to compete with KenPom for the college basketball analytical throne: Bart Torvik.
Last season marked the first year that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced its use of Bart Torvik, further cementing the metric's status in the game.
With 2026 projections already available, Bart Torvik has its take on the nation’s best squads – and Illinois appears to be firmly in the mix.
Tabbed as the ninth-best team in the country, the Illini have the eighth-rated adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 15 adjusted defensive efficiency.
Although the top-rated offense is hardly a shock given Illinois' talent-laden roster of scorers and facilitators, the program's top-15 defensive ranking comes as a bit of a surprise. Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic are mnore than capable on that end, but there have been ongoing concerns about the Illini’s ability to defend with Mihailo Petrovic and Andrej Stojakovic in the starting lineup. Although neither are poor defenders, per se, neither is known for his defense.
But with a solid defensive supporting cast likely coming off the bench – headlined by Ty Rodgers on the wing and Zvonimir Ivisic in the paint – it appears the Illini may be poised to not just hold their own on the defensive end but potentially shut opponents down.
In any case, there will be plenty of work ahead. As high as Bart Torvik appears to be high on Illinois, coach Brad Underwood's squad still ranks below a trio of Big Ten foes including Purdue (No. 2), Michigan (No. 4) and UCLA (No. 7).
Per usual, the disclaimer still applies in late May: It’s way too early for any predictions to hold much value. Still, it’s noteworthy to see Illinois so well-respected by a key metric heading into the season.