Illini now

Illinois Basketball Projected as Top-10 Team for 2025-26 by a Key Metric

The Illini are well-respected on both ends of the court by Bart Torvik, and have earned a top-10 preseason ranking from the metric

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

KenPom has been a mainstay metric in college basketball for more than 20 years. In the past decade or so, another analytical system has begun to compete with KenPom for the college basketball analytical throne: Bart Torvik.

Last season marked the first year that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced its use of Bart Torvik, further cementing the metric's status in the game.

With 2026 projections already available, Bart Torvik has its take on the nation’s best squads – and Illinois appears to be firmly in the mix.

Tabbed as the ninth-best team in the country, the Illini have the eighth-rated adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 15 adjusted defensive efficiency.

Although the top-rated offense is hardly a shock given Illinois' talent-laden roster of scorers and facilitators, the program's top-15 defensive ranking comes as a bit of a surprise. Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic are mnore than capable on that end, but there have been ongoing concerns about the Illini’s ability to defend with Mihailo Petrovic and Andrej Stojakovic in the starting lineup. Although neither are poor defenders, per se, neither is known for his defense.

But with a solid defensive supporting cast likely coming off the bench – headlined by Ty Rodgers on the wing and Zvonimir Ivisic in the paint – it appears the Illini may be poised to not just hold their own on the defensive end but potentially shut opponents down.

In any case, there will be plenty of work ahead. As high as Bart Torvik appears to be high on Illinois, coach Brad Underwood's squad still ranks below a trio of Big Ten foes including Purdue (No. 2), Michigan (No. 4) and UCLA (No. 7).

Per usual, the disclaimer still applies in late May: It’s way too early for any predictions to hold much value. Still, it’s noteworthy to see Illinois so well-respected by a key metric heading into the season.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Ranking the Top 5 Big Ten Basketball Offseasons: Illinois, Purdue, Michigan and More

Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 9 Frank Williams

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Shouts Out Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. on 'First Take'

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball