LIVE BLOG: No. 21 Illinois at Michigan - Three In The Key & Prediction

Welcome to the Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor where Illinois (14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Michigan (11-7, 2-5).

I'm currently on my way to Crisler Center floor, as we're still a few hours from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-------------

Game 20: No. 21 Illinois at Michigan

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: 11 a.m. CST, Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Capacity: 12,707

Records: Illinois 14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Michigan 11-7, 2-5 in Big Ten; 30-7, 15-5 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Michigan by 4

Series notes: Illinois leads the season series 88-85. The Illini are looking to snap a five-game skid in Ann Arbor spanning nearly 10 years. Illinois’ last victory at Crisler Center was a 51-44 victory on Feb. 23, 2010. Illinois’ 71-62 victory over No. 5 Michigan on Jan. 11 marked its first win over a top-5 team since toppling No. 1 Indiana on Feb. 7, 2013. The Illini have now recorded three victories over opponents ranked in the top 15 dating back to last January. Michigan holds a 52-28 record in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines on a current five-game winning streak. U-M is 28-58 record in Champaign, as U-M has won five of the last eight games. U-M is 5-2 record in neutral site games -- with six games at the Big Ten Tournament and one in 1989 Final Four.

TV: FS1 – Jeff Levering (PBP), Len Elmore (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 381 and at FightingIllini.com.

----------------

Before every game of the 2019-20 season, we take a look at three things you’ll want to watch for after the tip.

----------

1) Who takes over for suspended Alan Griffin?

After the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday night that sophomore guard Alan Griffin will be suspended two games by league officials, third-year Illini head coach Brad Underwood released a statement expressing his displeasure with the folks in the conference office. Underwood talked about the "next man up" cliche Friday with the media but the "next man up" may actually mean more minutes for the actual first man up - Da'Monte Williams and the Peoria native will need to overtake some of the offensive responsibilities that Griffin is able to handle. Williams, who is only averaging 2.5 points per game, has been solid on defense but in order for Illinois to win today, he won't be able to have his seventh straight contest without registering in the scoring column. In the win in Champaign, Michigan reeled off eight unanswered points to pull within four late in the second half, but a runner by Andres Feliz with 1:20 left stemmed the tide as the Illini finished off the win. Feliz will also be needed off the bench for the wing position left by Griffin's suspension.

2) Can Illinois' defense travel once again?

Illinois is second in the Big Ten in scoring defense during league play, allowing 61.0 ppg – ranking just one-tenth of a point behind Maryland’s defense (60.9 ppg). The Illini are second in field goal percentage defense (.385) and third in 3-point percentage defense (.288) in conference games. Illinois’ defense has allowed an average of just 60.9 points on 39.3% shooting and 30.8% from 3-point range over the last 11 games, helping the Illini to an 8-3 record during that stretch. Illinois is No. 10 in the nation in defensive free throw rate at 21.9% (FTA/FGA), a complete contrast from last season when the Illini defense ranked 338th out of 353 teams in that same category (42.4%). Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn has totaled 19 blocked shots in the last 10 games (1.9 bpg) after recording 10 blocks through his first nine games (1.1 bpg).

3) Zavier Simpson vs. Trent Frazier

In the matchup in Champaign, Simpson was held to just four points because Frazier was face-guarding him the entire evening. However, with Simpson you have to be aware of his passing more than his shooting. He leads the nation with 154 total assists and an 8.6 per game average -- a career-best average by a near +2.5. He is adding a career-best 12.6 points per game. In the game at Illinois, Michigan shot just 16.7 percent from long range going 3-for-18, however, Illinois did not fare any better shooting just 1-for-11 (9.1%) on 3-pointers. Simpson continues to be the main engine for U-M as he controls both Wolverines offense and defense. Simpson is posting 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game -- all near career-best paces. Simpson is 88 points away from 1,000 points (912). He has 10 double figures games with a season-high 22 points, twice -- Houston Baptist (Nov. 22) and Purdue (Jan. 9). Simpson leads the nation and the Big Ten with 8.6 assists per game.

Prediction: Michigan 75, Illinois 73

------------------