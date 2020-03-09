IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING NEWS: Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time in a decade, Illinois basketball has a first-team All-Big Ten Conference player.  

Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini’s sophomore guard and leader, was named to first-team all-conference honors by the league’s voting media. The announcement was made Monday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Dosunmu, who returned to Champaign for his second season of college basketball for what he called “unfinished business”, led the Illini in scoring at 16.6 points per game and in assists at 3.3 per game. 

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the second player in school history to lead the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons as a freshman and sophomore since Cory Bradford in 1999 and 2000.

Dosunmu becomes the first Illini player to earning All-Big Ten first team honors since Demetri McCamey in 2010. With the leadership of the Chicago native guard, Illinois (21-10, 13-7) is poised to have the double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history and will likely earn a bid in the upcoming NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.  

Dosunmu was a second team pick by the Big Ten coaches are replaced on the first-team list by Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. The media and coaches had four consensus first-team selections: Iowa's Luka Garza, who was also named the league’s player of the year, along with Maryland sophomore Jalen Smith, Michigan State senior Cassius Winston and Penn State forward Lamar Stevens.  

Dosunmu hit game-winning or game-clinching shots in road wins at Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State while also dazzling the home crowd in late-game moments in wins against Indiana and Iowa as well. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey After 78-76 Loss At No. 23 Illinois

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey talks to reporters following a 78-76 loss at No. 23 Illinois in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 78-76 Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois players (not pictured at the far left is Ayo Dosunmu) talk about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa on Senior Day.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood After Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa and the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Don’t Make Ayo Mad - Emotional Illini Hold Off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

An emotional Ayo Dosunmu lifted No. 23 Illinois to a 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa to allow the Illini to get the double-bye in Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

No. 23 Illinois tries to earn the final double bye in the Big Ten tournament by hosting Iowa in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

No. 23 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Sunday’s winner between Iowa-Illinois will earn the No. 4 seed and finale double-bye at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Tyler Underwood On Senior Day Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Tyler Underwood talks about his travels with his dad that will soon include a Senior Day game vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz On Senior Day Celebration Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz speaks to media before his final game at State Farm Center Sunday vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols Before Senior Day Celebration

Illinois fifth-year senior forward Kipper Nichols talks to media prior to his final game at State Farm Center vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Regular Season Finale Vs. Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to media about the regular season finale vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens