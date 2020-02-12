IlliniNow
‘No Structural Damage’: Ayo Dosunmu’s MRI Scan Shows No Serious Injury

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Ayo Dosunmu and the Illinois men’s basketball program received arguably the best news possible.

University athletics officials released a statement Wednesday following the results of Dosunmu’s MRI scan results. The university release confirms the sophomore guard’s medical scan showed no structural damage to the left leg he injured at the end of the 70-69 loss to Michigan State Tuesday night.

"What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you'll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in the university release. "We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere."

Following the go-ahead offensive putback by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman to give the Spartans its final lead, Dosunmu began to drive down the sideline near the Illinois bench before slipping and appearing to immediately grab at his left knee. The sophomore guard lost the ball in the final seconds and stayed down on the floor for several seconds after the buzzer sounded before being helped off the floor and into the Illinois locker room by members of the Illinois training staff.

The exact nature of Dosunmu's injury to his left leg has still yet to be revealed. Dosunmu released a message on Twitter thanking the fans for the support following Tuesday night's loss. 

“You get a knot in your stomach when you have one of your guys go down,” Underwood said Tuesday night after the loss. “It was (Michigan State’s) night and our thoughts and prayers are with Ayo.”

Dosunmu, who leads the Illini in scoring at 15.8 points per game, finished Tuesday night's game with a team-high 17 points where he connected on 7 of 17 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds in 37 minutes.

Illinois (16-8, 8-5 in Big Ten) will now take its three-game losing streak on the road to try to end Rutgers’ undefeated streak at home on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. CST tip and then face a surging No. 13 Penn State squad in State College on Feb. 18. 

It is unknown whether Dosunmu will travel with the team or be active for either of those games but Underwood is next scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning at the Ubben Basketball Complex practice facility. 

