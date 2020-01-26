Ayo Dosunmu Mirrors His Late-Game Moves After Kobe Bryant

Minutes after hitting a game-winning jumper, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was asked what basketball star he watched and would take moves from in such a situation. The first name out of the 20-year-old’s mouth was “Kobe”.

Dosunmu, who has become a designated late-game closer along with being the team’s leading scorer, once again led Illinois to a road victory at Michigan Saturday as he drained a game-winning contested jump shot with 0.5 seconds left to give the Illini a 64-62 win.

“One particular (player) would be Kobe or (Michael) Jordan because late-game they’re doing one, two moves and then getting to their spot and elevate. Kobe, when he hit that shot against the Suns in the playoffs, off the tip he got to his spot, raised. Jordan, get to his spot, raise. I would say those guys.”

Less than 24 hours after his moment in Ann Arbor, Mich., one of Dosunmu’s basketball heroes died. Kobe Bryant, along with multiple people including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Bryant was 41 years old.

Dosunmu was six years old on the day of Bryant’s game-winner in Game 4 of the 2006 first-round series against the Phoenix Suns but used that memory of a fall-a-way jumper to give the Lakers a 3-1 series lead to describe his own thinking Saturday to give the Illini a win over Michigan in Crisler Arena.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and guard Trent Frazier (1) celebrates during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Dosunmu, who has said in multiple interviews this season how he studies professional basketball to practice certain moves or skills toward his developing game, said Saturday he models his late-game shooting after Bryant and Michael Jordan because if those two stars never wasted time with the dribble.

“There’s so many great guys to go after but I wouldn’t say I study one person but the one thing I try to get into is not dancing with the ball, not trying to get into a home run but really trying to get to my spot,” Dosunmu said.

The statistics say Dosunmu has seemingly done nothing but make the right plays late in critical games this season for the Illini. During the last five games, all of which have been won by the Illini, Dosunmu has averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 53.7% from the field.

“It takes a certain type of guy to want the ball in those type of situations and not fear the miss," Underwood said. "He's been in those moments so often that he knows he's going to make it more often than not and so do we."

In the 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin on Jan. 9, Illinois was 5 of 6 from the field in its final six possessions with only one individual constant. On every trip, Dosunmu touched the basketball. Illinois' leading offensive threat showcased his leadership skills and basketball intelligence over a four-minute period in the Kohl Center.