Should Illinois Basketball Have Dropped So Far in the Latest AP Poll?
When Illinois leapt into the top 10 of the men's college basketball AP poll last week, it was on the strength of several monster offensive performances showcasing its size, rebounding dominance and dynamic scoring, as well as a big win over Texas Tech. None of those things have since disappeared, but after last week's narrow loss to then-No. 11 Alabama in Chicago, AP voters seem to view the Illini as a different team altogether.
That's the only explanation that holds water after Illinois (5-1) tumbled from No. 8 to No. 13 in the rankings with the release of Monday's latest poll. We've mentioned it often: There's no accounting for taste – or even basic common sense – when it comes to AP poll voters, so it's best not to get too wrapped up in the numbers. But allow us a brief diversion.
Did Illinois deserve to plummet in the AP top 25?
If you hadn't guessed our answer by now, here's the big reveal: no. Only Kentucky – which lost by 17 to Michigan State in New York last week – suffered a bigger spill (seven spots) than the Illini. The Red Raiders, incidentally, also dropped five spots after escaping Wake Forest by a point and then getting hammered by 30 against Purdue.
Given Illinois' injuries and the fitness of certain players who were just coming off ailments in the Alabama game, and considering all else that broke bad – including some dubious calls by officials and a terrible shooting night – the Illini were clearly every bit the contender the Crimson Tide have proven to be. Bama coach Nate Oats all but said it himself: "If they make their free throws, they probably win."
The full context is worse: UConn managed to avoid dipping further than No. 5 (from No. 3 last week) despite a four-point loss to Arizona in Storrs on its home floor. Michigan State soared six spots, to No. 11, on the strength of a blowout of an overrated Kentucky club, and Gonzaga also squeeze ahead of the Illini, at No. 12, after having yet to post a win better than against Creighton in Spokane. UConn ... MSU ... Gonzaga. Detecting a theme? Yes, AP voters tend to give college basketball bluebloods the benefit of the doubt – in either direction – regardless of facts or figures.
The rest of the AP Top 25
At the end of the day, Illinois will get its chance to work its way back into the top 10 – and perhaps have some sticking power there – almost right away. After taking on UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday (7 p.m. CT, BTN), the Illini head to New York to face – hey, will you look at that! – UConn at Madison Square Garden on Friday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).
They will also eventually get a crack at Tennessee (No. 17) and at least one apiece against Indiana (No. 25), UCLA (No. 18), the Spartans (No. 11), Michigan (No. 7) and top-ranked Purdue during the Big Ten season. Lots of chances ahead to prove AP voters wrong and build toward something much more meaningful than a top-10 billing.
AP Top 25: 1. Purdue, 2. Arizona, 3. Houston, 4. Duke, 5. UConn, 6. Louisville, 7. Michigan, 8. Alabama, 9. BYU, 10. Florida, 11. Michigan State, 12. Gonzaga, 13. Illinois, 14. St. John's, 15. Iowa State, 16. North Carolina, 17. Tennessee, 18. UCLA, 19. Kentucky, 20 Texas Tech, 21. Auburn, 22. Arkansas, 23. North Carolina State, 24. Vanderbilt, 25. Indiana.