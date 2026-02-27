Illinois Basketball Availability Report for Michigan: Is Keaton Wagler a Go?

Less than a week ago, in Illinois' overtime loss at UCLA last Saturday, Illini guard Keaton Wagler suffered a nasty spill that sent him off the floor and into the locker room holding his left shoulder. It was a brief scare that seemed to end minutes later when Wagler returned to the game and finished with team highs of 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

But in Illinois coach Brad Underwood's Thursday press conference, the injury was brought up – and Underwood was non-committal about Wagler's status .

"He's had a lot of treatment," Underwood said of Wagler. "There's no doubt it was a hard, hard fall. It's a part of basketball. I think it shows how tough he is. It was a pretty good stinger – a little jolt through the shoulder and neck. But he's dedicated. He's tougher than heck."

Will Keaton Wagler play against Michigan?

Underwood never offered a straight answer about Wagler's availability for Friday's home game against Michigan (7 p.m. CT, FOX), though his non-response and the fact that Wagler returned to Saturday's game to play – and play well – seemed indication enough that the injury wasn't severe.

The Big Ten availability report release Friday afternoon several hours before tip-off at Champaign's State Farm Center confirmed it: Wagler wasn't listed on the report, meaning that even if his wonky shoulder isn't quite 100 percent, he should be a full go for the Wolverines.

