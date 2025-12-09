Is Illinois Basketball Headed to Dubai in 2026? Here's What We Know

Like it or not, college basketball is a business. And contrary to what NIL naysayers may tell you, it’s not because of "amateur" players earning money. In fact, college basketball has been a business for most of its existence. Between TV deals, ticket sales, concessions and merchandise, others have profited off the backs of college athletes for decades.

But now, with NIL as part of the sport's ecosystem, the business aspect of the game has a spotlight on it. And it upsets many fans who miss the “purity” of the game pre-NIL. Setting aside that the good old days weren't always so good, there's another reality: It’s not changing anytime soon. Never has that been more evident than with the recent news announcing that college basketball has a new early-season tournament: the Royal Palm Invitational.

Sources: The Royal Palm Invitational --- a new early season tournament in college basketball --- will debut in Dubai in November of 2026.



Illinois would jump at playing in the Royal Palm Invitational

The controversy (if you can call it that)? The event will take place in Dubai – far from Central Illinois, or even U.S. soil. Naturally, fans aren't loving it. But Illini coach Brad Underwood is exceited about the possibility.



“Let’s go. Let’s go. … If they want us, we’re going. We’ll be in,” Underwood said last week. "We would do that in a heartbeat."

Why exactly would Underwood and his squad jump at the opportunity to play more than 7,000 miles and 19 hours away from Champaign? Aside from the cultural exposure and experiences for players and staff that would come with such a trip, the reason is fairly simple (and, by now, repetitive): college basketball is a business.



“Why would we not want to expand worldwide and expand our brand?” Underwood said.

And he’s absolutely right: Why wouldn’t the Illini want to? Especially for a team that has found success in the international market and taken advantage of the worldwide talent pool, Underwood and Co. should very much want to be part of yet another opportunity to expand the awareness of Illinois as a school and a program, as well as college basketball as a whole. And there is, of course, the financial incentive that would come with an appaearance.

“I’m all for things that might become a little different and help grow our game," Underwood said. "We’re an international school with such diversity. Why would we not want to take part in something like that? So if that opportunity ever comes … the Illini will be there."

There are the obvious drawbacks: A Dubai trip translates to a lot of travel and an atmosphere that won’t match that of a typical college basketball environment. But then again, isn’t Maui a hike? Not long ago, the women traveled annually to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Shootout. Aren't those venues drastically different than a traditional college hoops setting?

At the end of the day, just like any scheduling decision (the Illini notably haven’t competed in a Thanksgiving-week tournament since 2021), there are positives and negatives. But if Underwood decides that participating in a Dubai tournament is a net gain for the program – which already seems to be his stance – then there’s absolutely no reason Illinois shouldn’t make the trip if an invitation is extended.