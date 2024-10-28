Illinois Basketball Lands in ESPN's Final Preseason Bracketology Predictions
As we approach Monday's tip-off to the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season, the final preseason projections are all piling in. Today, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi completed his last preseason edition of Bracketology, and 10 Big Ten teams made the cut, including Ilinois.
Lunardi currently has the Illini projected as a No. 6 seed in the East Region, and slated to take on No. 11 Boise State in their first matchup.
After Illinois’ struggles Sunday in a 91-74 exhibition loss to No. 24 Ole Miss, that seed may drop in the next edition of Lunardi's Bracketology – but don’t expect the Illini to stay down too long.
Despite the final score, the Illini showcased their exceptional offensive talent from top to bottom. Flashes were shown by freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Tomislav Ivisic, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn showed the potential for a big sophomore leap. Unfortunately, the players' lack of experience playing alongside one another was apparent on both sides of the basketball.
That said, early-season missteps appear inevitable. As coach Brad Underwood and the players begin to mesh throughout the season, the Illini have the sort of upside to become one of the most dangerous teams in the country – and possibly top-four-seed potential in the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois gets one more week to work out the kinks before its first chance to begin building that tournament resume next Monday against Eastern Illinois at Champaign's State Farm Center (7 p.m. CT, on Big Ten+).
Other Big Ten teams in Lunardi’s Bracketology (by region):
West Region
10. Maryland
6. Indiana
South Region
11. Rutgers
9. Ohio State
7. Michigan State
Midwest Region
9. Oregon
6. UCLA
4. Purdue
East Region
8. Michigan