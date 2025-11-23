First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 7 Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Illinois will get right back to work after its dominant win over Long Island when it hosts UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday at the State Farm Center in Champaign (7 p.m. CT, BTN). Saturday's win was one of those early-season quick-turn games in which the Illini have to briefly enjoy a blowout and then move on fast.
The focus now shifts to getting back to the disciplined, connected play Illinois has featured at its best, and avoiding any sort of letdown on short rest. The Vaqueros will come in with energy and nothing to lose, so Illinois simply needs to lock in, stay sharp and handle business.
UT Rio Grande Valley at a glance
The Vaqueros are led by second-year head coach Kahil Fennell, who came to Edinburg after a strong run as an assistant at BYU under Mark Pope. He inherited a program that had won only six games the season before he arrived, yet he immediately changed the direction of the team by guiding UTRGV to 16 wins in his first year. It was one of the better turnarounds in the mid-major ranks, and he is now trying to build on that momentum with a roster that was picked to finish eighth in the Southland preseason poll.
The start to the Vaqueros' 2025-26 season has been uneven. UTRGV is 2-3 and heads to Champaign after a tough 74-67 loss at Missouri State. The team has already been tested by high-level competition, including in a 96-81 road loss at Baylor, in which the Vaqueros hung around longer than expected. The record may not impress, but Fennell’s teams tend to compete hard and play with confidence, and Illinois will need to muster focus and energy on short rest.
The Vaqueros on the court
Fennell leans on depth, regularly using a deep rotation and spreading minutes across his roster. No player averages more than 30 minutes, but senior guard Marvin McGhee has emerged as the Vaqueros' most reliable scorer. He enters the matchup scoring 15.0 points per game and already has a 30-point outing under his belt (from an explosive performance against Southern Utah). A Cal State Bakersfield transfer, McGhee is comfortable scoring at all three levels and will be the primary player Illinois needs to track.
The Vaqueros also feature one of the most memorable names in college basketball in junior guard Always Right. Beyond the name, he brings steady ball-handling, playmaking and an ability to initiate offense within Fennell’s system. His presence in the backcourt gives UTRGV another capable creator and helps make guard play the strength of the team.
On offense, Fennell’s group plays with real purpose and unselfishness. The Vaqueros move the ball quickly, hunt for clean looks and use constant cutting to keep defenses off balance. Through their first four games, they were shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from three as a team – though a cold outing in their most recent game pulled that number down. They space the floor well, attack closeouts and consistently look for back-door opportunities, which makes their offense effective at the mid-major level and difficult to guard when they are in rhythm.
Defensively, UTRGV relies heavily on man-to-man coverage and asks each player to stay disciplined, keep the ball in front and compete despite an overall lack of size. That approach can work against comparable opponents, but it has been more challenging against high majors. The Vaqueros have struggled to contain good scorers, giving up 96 points to Baylor and 85 to Boise State, and they will face another significant test against Illinois’ depth and physicality.
Illinois vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup
This is another valuable chance for Illinois to tighten things up before a marquee Black Friday matchup. Both teams are dealing with quick turnarounds, but the situation favors the Illini. UT Rio Grande Valley is playing its second game in three days and must do so on the road after a trip from Missouri State to Champaign. Illinois is also on short rest but at least gets to stay home and recover.
The Illini have handled mid-major opponents with authority so far, and this matchup should follow a similar script. The Vaqueros, though a competitive group, are undersized and unlikely to match Illinois’ physicality over 40 minutes. This should be an opportunity for Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s squad to control the game early, fine-tune its depth and continue building momentum before the competition ramps up in Big Ten play.