Illini now

Are the Stars Aligning For an Illinois National Championship Run?

The Illini suffered a setback against Alabama, but the potential for a deep NCAA Tournament run is obvious

Pranav Hegde

Nov 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Five games into the season, No. 8 Illinois hasn’t been perfect – but it has been every bit as impressive as advertised. Now 4-1 after a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire battle with No. 11 Alabama, the Illini have shown that the preseason hype was justified. A close loss to a top-tier opponent doesn’t destroy their resume, nor does it derail their long-term goals. If anything, it confirmed that Illinois belongs on the floor with the nation’s elite. This roster has the experience, guard play and skill that typically separates early exits from true Final Four contenders, and it still feels like the stars could be aligning for a historic March run.

A major reason for that optimism is the Illini's potential road to the Final Four. If they keep winning and position themselves for a No. 1 seed – still very much in play – the Illini could land in the Midwest Regional. On paper, that would be the most favorable route in the bracket for Brad Underwood's outfit. St. Louis would host the first two rounds, Chicago would take the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, and Indianapolis would host the Final Four. For Illinois, that’s essentially a bus-ride tournament. Every site is located within roughly a three-hour drive of Champaign, giving the Illini a home-away-from-home atmosphere in the most important games of the season.

There’s also a bit of poetic symmetry in that path. The last time Illinois reached the national title game, in 2005, their route went Indianapolis to Chicago to St. Louis. This year’s potential route would reverse that trip. It’s the kind of cosmic detail that fans – rightfully or not – take as a sign that something special may be building.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. Purdue (which on Friday obliterated a Texas Tech team that gave Illinois all it could handle) stands as the biggest threat to that No. 1 seed in the Midwest. And the rest of the Big Ten schedule will be, as always, a grind. But Illinois is equipped for the fight. There is enough experience, firepower and differentiating skills sets across the roster to meet nearly any matchup, and the entire group should continue to grow healthier as the season progresses. Most importantly, Underwood has multiple scorers who can take over late – something past Illini teams have sometimes lacked.

Underwood will be the first to remind everyone that championships aren’t won in November. But the ingredients remain: a veteran roster, competitive performances against elite opponents, favorable geography and plenty of headliner opponents and Quad 1 opportunities ahead.

feed

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Basketball