Ayo Dosunmu has officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and has the look and sound of a man with his focus primarily on professional basketball.

The Illinois second-year guard announced on social media Wednesday evening that he would be putting his name into consideration for the draft.

However, with all the details surrounding the remainder of this 2019-20 NBA season and the offseason schedule being unknown at this time, Dosunmu says his plan is to hold off on hiring an agent to preserve a chance he could return to the Illini for his junior season.

"This was a tough decision," Dosunmu wrote in his announcement video. "I'm not sure what the (draft) date (is) but I'm 100% locked in. Whenever they announce a date, I'm prepared. Thirty GMs are going to see what I'm made of. Straight ice in my veins."

Dosunmu, and all other early entrant candidates including Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, have until June 3 to pull their name from draft consideration or still in the selection process without penalty from the NCAA.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he would not hold Dosunmu to any date ultimatum on when he would declare or decide about his draft status while he looks to reload a roster for the upcoming season.

“It’s not about pressuring anybody," Underwood said in late March. "It’s always about trying to be in a position of support and health. I would never put an athlete in a situation (like that). They’ve always got a home. I want our guys to always know that. We’ll deal with that.”

Nearly one year ago, Dosunmu elected to not get this far in the draft process by deciding to not declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, after being named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team by media and coaches, citing “unfinished business” in his message to Illini fans.

ESPN.com currently has Dosunmu as the 88th-best player available in the 2020 NBA Draft and the 28th best point guard. The NBA draft is a two-round selection process of 60 picks.

Dosunmu was a first-team All-Big Ten selection this past season while leading Illinois to a 21-10 overall record and a top four finish in the league standings. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.

"The two years I've spent at Illinois, I wouldn't trade that for anything," Dosunmu wrote in a message to the fans. "You guys have helped me get where I am now."