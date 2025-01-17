Illinois Basketball Makes Significant Moves in NET, KenPom Rankings
Illinois entered the season surrounded by questions that could only be answered by an on-court product and time. Given the Illini's 10 newcomers and single active returner (Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn), the college basketball world had no idea what to expect from them.
Even in light of the program's recent success and its elite incoming recruiting class, an obvious question remained: Could coach Brad Underwood really mold this team into something special on such short notice?
The voters had their say: In the preseason AP poll, Illinois fell just outside the top 25. In the coaches' poll, the Illini just squeaked in, at No. 24. The closest Illinois received to preseason praise came from KenPom’s rankings, which pegged the team at 23rd to open the season.
Since then, it has been a slow and mostly steady climb for the Illini in all the rankings – but nowhere have they landed higher than in the objective, metrics-based evaluations of KenPom and the NCAA's NET rankings right now, at No. 8 and No. 7, respectively.
Through 17 games, the Illini (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) have answered the majority of the glaring questions they faced in the preseason, yet they rank No. 19 in the AP poll and currently sit in fourth place in the Big Ten standings. Yet as of Friday, they are the highest-ranking Big Ten team in both KenPom and NET.
KenPom favors Illinois' 20th-ranked offensive efficiency, sparked by freshman lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis (16.7 points and 5.4 assists per game), excellent scoring and playmaking balance, and potent – if inconsistent – three-point shooting.
The Illini's dominance from day one on the other end, however, has come as a welcome surprise. Led by arguably the best perimeter defender in the country in guard Kylan Boswell, Illinois checks in at No. 10 in the nation in defensive efficiency.
Adhering to Underwood’s analytics-driven defensive principles, the Illini have held opponents to a meager 27.8 percent shooting on threes, while dominating the glass (plus-12.4 rebounding margin per game) and limiting second-chance opportunities en route to allowing just 67.3 points per game.
Illinois is one of just seven squads in Division I to rank among KenPom's top 20 in efficiency on both ends of the court. And if the Illini start sinking shots from the outside at a rate they seem capable, there is room for growth in offensive efficiency.
With the Illini counting triumphs over top-25-ranked Arkansas, Wisconsin and Oregon among their wins and close, competitive losses to No. 1 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Alabama among just four defeats, it's little wonder that the NET rankings – the primary tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee – hold them in high esteem.
The last rungs of the climb to the top of any metrics-based rankings are always the hardest, but Big Ten leader and 12th-ranked Michigan State (15-2, 6-0) on Sunday will give Illinois an opportunity to make another upward move in the only rankings that truly matter.