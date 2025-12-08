Opportunity Is About to Knock for Illinois in AP College Basketball Poll

With the heavy lifting of the non-conference season behind Illinois after Saturday's tentpole win over Tennessee in Nashville, the Illini (7-2) can look back and feel reasonably satisfied about how (roughly) the first third of the regular season unfolded. Three Quad 1 games (including the win over the Volunteers) and a solid Quad 2 win over then-No. 11 Texas Tech – and dominant wins around every other turn.

So why might Illinois' No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll, which dropped Monday afternoon, feel a little underwhelming at this stage of the season? Because, at the moment, this Illini squad is little more than a bundle of hypotheticals. It's a Rorschach test – one that fans will see as the necessary prelude to an inevitable contender, while critics view it as a flawed second- (or third-)tier Big Ten also-ran.

Should Illinois be ranked No. 13?

After being ranked No. 14 last week – one slot ahead of Tennessee going into Saturday – it made sense that the Illini should climb in the Week 6 poll. But fans hopeful for a greater leap should note the teams ahead of Illinois in the top 25.

The rankings' top four spots are occupied by the last remaining undefeated Power 4 clubs – Arizona (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), Duke (No. 3) and party crasher Iowa State (No. 4). Every other team ranked ahead of the Illini has a solid resume and just one loss, save for one: Alabama. And as a reminder, the Crimson Tide, ranked just ahead of Illinois at No. 12, have already beaten the Illini this season.

Illinois will have an excellent chance of making another upward move as soon next week, after facing Ohio State on the road and new top-25 entrant Nebraska in Champaign. But even with impressive showings in those games, the Illini will have to wait for stumbles by higher-ranked teams to return to top-10 territory.

The Big Ten in the AP Top 25

The Cyclones shocking 30-point win at Mackey Arena sent Purdue spiraling from the top spot, down to No. 6. The Boilermakers remain one of the Big Ten's most formidable threats, but for now, the Wolverines have take the pole (poll?) position among conference teams.

Even after a six-point loss to Duke in East Lansing, Michigan State slipped just two slots, to No. 9. And there's a significant gap between Illinois and the conference's next grouping in the poll: Nebraska (No. 23) and UCLA (No. 25).

Meanwhile, Iowa had the most votes of any team outside the top 25, while USC, Wisconsin and Indiana also each received votes. If form holds, Illinois could have a killer win streak ahead of them over the next month and a half. The Cornhuskers are the only ranked team the Illini face before Jan. 24, when they travel to West Lafayette to tangle with Purdue.

AP Top 25: 1. Arizona, 2. Michigan, 3. Duke, 4. Iowa State, 5. UConn, 6. Purdue, 7. Houston, 8. Gonzaga, 9. Michigan State, 10. BYU, 10. Iowa State, 11. Louisville, 12. Alabama, 13. Illinois, 14. North Carolina, 15. Vanderbilt, 16. Texas Tech, 17. Arkansas, 18. Florida, 19. Kansas, 20. Tennessee, 21. Auburn, 22. St. John's, 23. Nebraska, 24. Virginia, 25. UCLA.