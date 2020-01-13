IlliniMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Ranked No. 24 in Associated Press Poll

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time in 1,869 days, the University of Illinois men’s basketball program will play a game with a number proceeding its name.

Illinois (12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten) was ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday afternoon. The last time Illinois has been ranked in that poll was Dec. 1, 2014 when the Illini won its first six games of the 2014-15 season.

Illinois won three straight Big Ten Conference games (vs. Purdue, at Wisconsin and vs. Rutgers) in a six-day period including the program’s first road win at Wisconsin in nearly a decade.

Illinois currently has four wins against teams inside the Top 50 of the NET rankings and three losses against teams inside the Top 20.

The Fighting Illini are holding Big Ten opponents to 59.2 points per game, 37.0% shooting (132/357), and 26.2% three-point shooting (33/126) this season. Illinois is two games over .500 (4-2) in the Big Ten for the first time since Feb. 14, 2015. Illinois’ defense is holding Big Ten opponents to 59.2 points per game, 37 percent shooting and 26.2 percent from three-point range this season.

The Illini slipped into second place in the Big Ten, trailing only No 15 Michigan State, which sits at 13-4 and 5-1 in conference play after the Spartans were blown out Sunday at Purdue. The Big Ten has five teams ranked in this Associated Press poll (No. 15 MSU, No. 17 Maryland, No. 19 Michigan, No. 21 Ohio State and Illinois at No. 24).

Illinois will next take the floor by hosting Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) Saturday at 4 p.m. at State Farm Center. The last time Illinois was ranked for consecutive weeks was between Nov. 26, 2012 and Jan. 14, 2013, which included John Groce winning his first 12 games as the Illini head coach including winning the 2012 Maui Invitational. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell After Loss At Illinois

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell talks to reporters following 54-51 loss at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois G Ayo Dosunmu & Center Kofi Cockburn After Rutgers Win

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and freshman center Kofi Cockburn talk to reporters after 54-51 win over Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 54-51 Win vs. Rutgers

Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to reporters after a 54-51 win over Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

'An ugly win is much better than a pretty loss': Illini Survives Rutgers 54-51

Illinois survives a 54-51 home win over a surging Rutgers team Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: Illini DE Oluwole Betiku Declares for NFL Draft

Illinois junior defensive Oluwole Betiku Jr. announced his intention to forego his final season of eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: Good morning from State Farm Center

Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Rutgers (12-3, 3-1).

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Brad Underwood on win at Wisconsin & matchup vs. Rutgers

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses the issues from the 71-70 win at Wisconsin and the matchup vs. Rutgers set to tip Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: He's Back - That's The Ayo Illini Fans Were Promised

Ayo Dosunmu, the leader, road killer and star, show himself once again for Illinois and sent a message to rest of the Big Ten: He's back.

Matthew Stevens

by

bipoff911

Illini Film Room: How Ayo Dosunmu Took Over At Wisconsin

Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated diagrams how Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu took over the final possessions of the 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illini DL Coach Austin Clark Headed To NFL’s Miami Dolphins

Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark has agreed to become the inside linebackers coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Stevens