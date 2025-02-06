3 Bold Predictions for Illinois Basketball at Rutgers
It seems impossible to know which Illinois team will show up on game day at this stage of the season, and Wednesday's matchup against Rutgers (a hobbled, mediocre Big Ten opponent) at the RAC (a sneaky-dangerous venue for visitors) offers little help in that projection.
All the more reason to consult our tarot cards and roll the bones to learn how things will play out when the No. 23 Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) travel to Piscataway, N.J., to take on the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7). With that, our three bold predictions ahead of game time (7:30 p.m. CT, on Big Ten Network):
1. Pencil in another double double-double
Tomislav Ivisic (mono) returned to the lineup against Ohio State and was an instant fix, providing not only interior scoring and rebounding heft but also much-needed rim protection for Illinois. He and Morez Johnson Jr. both posted double-doubles against the Buckeyes as the Illini dominated inside (outscoring OSU 52-30 in points in the paint) and lorded over the glass (plus-12 rebounding margin).
Rutgers, quite simply, lacks the personnel to answer Illinois here. For instance, 6-foot-10 Ace Bailey is the Scarlet Knights' leading rebounder (7.8) but is more of a perimeter player on offense and isn't built to slow Ivisic or Johnson on the other end. Meanwhile, Rutgers' next-best rebounder is its point guard – Dylan Harper, who may sit this one out (ankle). Ivisic and Johnson are playing more minutes together than ever as the combo builds chemistry and Johnson continues to improve at staying out of foul trouble.
2. It's bounce-back time for Ben Humrichous
Humrichous came off the bench for the first time all season and tied his season low in minutes (17) against Ohio State. The lineup and rotation shakeup seemed to work for the Illini, who won 87-79 and looked especially potent in the second half Sunday. Let's not forget, though, how Illinois started (poorly) or that they continued to struggle from three-point range (4-for-20, 20.0 percent).
Humrichous (team-high 43 threes on 34.7 percent shooting) is still Illinois' best antidote to that particular ailment, and Rutgers (allowing Big Ten opponents to shoot 34.1 percent on threes) should give the Illini's 6-foot-9 bombardier a chance to get well himself.
3. Will Riley will stay in the groove
After scoring a combined four points against the Maryland and Northwestern – two physical opponents – Riley had a total of 40 points between the Nebraska and Ohio State games (and earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors). He'll likely continue to show a bit of streakiness through the remainder of his freshman season, but don't expect Rutgers to be the one to ice Riley's current hot run.
The Scarlet Knights aren't as physical (or defensively sound in general) as the Michigan States and Marylands of the Big Ten, and if Harper is out, they'll be missing another big, athletic body capable of helping contain Illinois' many-weaponed offense. If Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell opts to zone the Illini (as opponents have at times this season, and as Pikiell has shown he is willing to do in the past), Riley has the range to score big over the top.