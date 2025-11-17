What a Leap: Illinois Basketball Skyrockets in College Basketball AP Poll
A fashionable dark horse in the preseason and an intriguing curiosity over the first few weeks of the season, Illinois (4-0) is now being recognized as a legitimate college basketball power. After a week in which the Illini went 2-0 and knocked off then-No. 11 Texas Tech in Champaign, they leapt from No. 14 to No. 8 in Monday's just-released AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
The Illini, who also powered through Colgate this week, tied with No. 6 Louisville (which last week knocked off then-No. 9 Kentucky) and No. 13 Gonzaga (which dominated then-No. 23 Creighton) for the biggest leaps in this week's poll – six spots.
Why it matters
National recognition is always a positive development in terms of building fan excitement and filling arenas, drawing better broadcast coverage and time slots, and especially selling a program to recruits. Beyond that, the AP poll is mostly just window dressing. If it gets folks on the NCAA Tournament seeding committee to perk up and take a little more notice, all the better.
For the Illini, though, it's also an affirmation of coach Brad Underwood's grand experiment – a blend of positional size, pace and international prospects that is unique in its all-in commitment in college basketball. The win over the Red Raiders wasn't perfect, but it showed that Illinois can persist in varied matchups and win in multiple ways, imposing itself on opponents and daring them to find a solution to a multi-sided, shape-shifting problem.
The rest of the AP Top 25
Even so, the Illini remain outside the Big Ten's top two, even after media darling Michigan slipped just a single spot (to No. 7) following two harrowingly close calls against unranked Wake Forest and TCU. There's an argument to be made for the Wolverines that good teams find a way to win on off days. But there's another argument that says escaping the Demon Deacons by one in overtime and beating the Horned Frogs by only four – even in Fort Worth – maybe is the sign of a team that isn't quite as good as some prop it up to be. Meanwhile, Purdue took back the top spot from Houston with a strong win over then-No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Illini will get to make their case for another move up – perhaps into the top five – Wednesday when they face No. 11 Alabama (2-1) at the United Center in Chicago (8 p.m. CT, FS1).
AP Top 25: 1. Purdue, 2. Houston, 3. UConn, 4. Arizona, 5. Duke, 6. Louisville, 7. Michigan, 8. Illinois, 9. BYU, 10. Florida, 11. Alabama, 12. Kentucky, 13. Gonzaga, 14. St. John's, 15. Texas Tech, 16. Iowa State, 17. Michigan State, 18. North Carolina, 19. UCLA, 20. Tennessee, 21. Arkansas, 22. Auburn, 23. Wisconsin, 24. Kansas, 25. North Carolina State.