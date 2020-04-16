IlliniNow
Underwood’s Statement Leaves Little Hope For Ayo's Return To Illini

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following his star guard’s announcement that he would be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, Brad Underwood released a statement Thursday that more than suggested he knows he’s coached Ayo Dosunmu for the last time.

Underwood, who has just completed his third season as the Illinois head coach, praised Dosunmu, as he’s done throughout his two-year tenure as a player for the Illini, for his contribution in bringing the Illinois men’s basketball program “back to national prominence”.

“Ayo is part of the foundation of this program. We’ll forever be grateful to him for sharing in our vision as a high school recruit, and the contributions he’s made over the last two years to lead Illinois Basketball back to national prominence,” Underwood’s statement reads.

Dosunmu was a first-team All-Big Ten selection this past season while leading Illinois to a 21-10 overall record and a top four finish in the league standings. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.

"The two years I've spent at Illinois, I wouldn't trade that for anything," Dosunmu wrote in a message to the fans. "You guys have helped me get where I am now."

Dosunmu instantly changed the trajectory of the rebuild of Illini basketball under Underwood’s direction on Oct. 19, 2017 when he verbally committed to Illinois and eventually signed less than one month later after getting scholarship offers from Kansas, Wake Forest, Southern California, Marquette, Iowa State, Missouri, Memphis and Ohio State.

Nearly one year ago, Dosunmu elected to not get this far in the draft process by deciding to not declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, after being named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team by media and coaches, citing “unfinished business” in his message to Illini fans.

Underwood previously said he would not hold Dosunmu to any date ultimatum on when he would declare or decide about his draft status while he looks to reload a roster for the upcoming season.

“Ayo epitomizes our culture with his work ethic and the way he handles himself on and off the court. We will support him to the fullest extent as he goes through this process,” Underwood’s statement reads. “There are many uncertainties in the game of basketball right now, but I do know this; Ayo Dosunmu is forever a proud Fighting Illini.” 

