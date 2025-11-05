How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast (Game 2)
You look at the calendar. You see the funny school name. You know the drill: An early-November non-conference mid-major opponent for Illinois (1-0)? Cakewalk, right?
That is absolutely one possible outcome when the No. 17 Illini host Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Most of the measurables are on Illinois' side. Size? Check. The Illini boast two skilled 7-footers. The Eagles have one player listed taller than 6-foot-8. Experience? Check. The Illini return three starters from last season and added several players with professional experience overseas. FGCU lost its top four scorers, top three rebounders, best long-range shooter and only interior defensive presence. We could go on.
But the bottom line is this: FGCU is an upper-crust mid-major program with a former Big Ten coach (Pat Chambers, Penn State) and a history of popping up in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles weren't scheduled to be penciled in as a 'W' or serve as a placeholder to mark time before Alabama, UConn and the Big Ten season. If Illinois fails to show up Friday and FGCU catches a wave, an upset isn't out of the question. It just isn't likely.
Here's more information on Monday's 2025-26 Illini season opener:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV/streaming: Peacock
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last season: Illinois went 22-13 (12-8 Big Ten) in 2024-25, earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and winning a first-round game against Xavier. Florida Gulf Coast went 19-15 (13-5 ASUN) last season and opened this season with a 96-60 win over NAIA New College of Florida on Monday.
- Series history: Illinois and Florida Gulf Coast have never played one another.
What to know about Florida Gulf Coast
In Happy Valley, Chambers was known as a coach who frequently did more than less – typically a fact of life at a school where football doubles as religion. In particular, his teams always seemed to be a thorn in the side of the Illini, characterized by strong guard play and a certain scrappiness that kept them in some games when they had no business hanging around.
Has Chambers built these Eagles in a similar fashion? We'll have to see. FGCU lost so much from last season, and although guard Rahmir Barno – a junior from Philadelphia – provides the first ingredient, he stands only 6 feet tall. More relevant is the uncertainty of his supporting cast. But for a deeper dive into the Eagles, check out our Illinois on SI First Look.
In any case, the Illini will want to come out of this one having sharpened all their tools and steeled themselves for a step up: No. 10 Texas Tech visits Champaign next Tuesday, when the margin for error narrows to zero.