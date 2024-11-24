Illinois Basketball Fans Ask: Who Is Ed Cooley?
If you're an Illini fan today, you're probably somewhere putting your feet up, basking in the glow of an epic come-from-behind football win and an iron-fisted basketball beatdown, and patting yourself on the back for a hard day's work rooting on your favorite nationally ranked programs. Oh, and you're undoubtedly asking yourself a question:
Who in the world is Ed Cooley?
Unless you're a die-hard college basketball fan, you can be forgiven for scratching your head over the name. Cooley, the current coach of the Georgetown Hoyas and previously a longtime head man at Providence and Fairfield, doesn't do a lot of business in the Midwest, or anywhere else – like, say, the NCAA Tournament – where you might have seen him often.
More to the point, what does Cooley have to do with the Illini? It's a fair question – one that a lot of observers were asking in the wake of his postgame press conference after his Hoyas' 82-65 win over Saint Francis on Saturday.
Ostensibly, the subject of conversation was Hoyas guard Jayden Epps and his glowing defensive performance against the Red Flash, but it was the Illini (and, by implication, coach Brad Underwood and his staff) who wound up catching strays from 700 miles away.
Here's a quick sound bite:
You may remember that Epps – a top high school prospect out of Norfolk, Virginia, a few years back – signed with Illinois and played his freshman season in Champaign. Had a pretty good year, too: averages of 9.5 points and 1.5 assists in 31 games, including 11 starts. But Epps bounced out of Illinois through the transfer portal – and wasn't the first or last in the Underwood era – and landed at Georgetown.
Perhaps Cooley felt Epps was underappreciated in Champaign and thought he was defending his guy. Maybe he even thought he had been mistreated. But the message wasn't a response or reaction – it was delivered unprompted, without further context or explanation. it was a calculated shot wrapped in an offhanded remark inside a monumentally dumb decision. Neither Cooley nor Epps gained anything from the comment. It just came off as sour grapes.
Cooley must have recognized as much – or been instructed by an administrator that he had better – because he quickly apologized for the indiscretion. Sort of:
"My comment today was said in jest with one of my players, but I admit it was a poor choice of words," Cooley posted on his X social media account. "I have the utmost respect for the University of Illinois, its men’s basketball program, coaches and players."
For his part, Underwood blew off the beef when asked about Cooley's comments in the postgame presser following Illinois' 87-40 shellacking of Maryland Eastern Shore.
"My guys told me about it," Underwood said. "That's not even worth wasting my time on. I don't know what he's referencing that about. Jayden had a productive freshman year here. But I'm not getting into all that. I'll let our fans have some fun with that, which I'm sure they probably are. But I've got Arkansas Little Rock to worry about and Arkansas to worry about and Northwestern to worry about and everybody else to worry about. I mean, I don't read [the media's] stuff, I'm sure as heck not gonna read his."
Illini fans will surely have less tolerance and longer memories for this sort of thing than Underwood himself, so of course we're rooting for an Illinois-Georgetown NCAA Tournament matchup. Because what's March Madness without a little extra chaos?