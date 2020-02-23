IlliniNow
Illini Coach Not Interested In NCAA Seeding Or Big Ten Tournament Talk

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- There’s a single, easy way to end a conversation immediately with Brad Underwood.

Go ahead and bring up postseason implications and that’ll be quickly following by the word “goodbye”.

“What’s the day of the last game? March 8? So, on March 9, I’ll look at the schedule and standings and we’ll see where we’re at,” Underwood said. “We’ll find out if we play Wednesday, Thursday or Friday (in the Big Ten Tournament).”

One of the reasons Underwood can be cavalier about the implications of how these final five games will affect Illinois’ potential run in Indianapolis in a few weeks is the recent history of Michigan’s runs in the Big Ten tournament.

In 2017, Michigan won the event in Washington, D.C. as the 8-seed by playing four games in four days that started with a 75-55 win over Illinois in the final game that John Groce would coach the Illini program. The Wolverines followed up that performance by accomplishing the same four-game winning streak to win as a 5-seed. Those back-to-back years represent two of the four times the event, which was created in 1998, has ever been won by a team that wasn’t a top-three seed.

“I told (Champaign News-Gazette columnist) Loren Tate on the radio yesterday that I get ticked off if anybody wants to talk to me about it,” Underwood said. “I don’t look at (scenarios and projections), I don’t believe in them. They’re great for all of you guys (in the media).”

For the first time since Underwood took over the Illini program, Illinois (17-9, 9-6 in Big Ten) isn’t destined to play on the first night of the league tournament and for the first time in over a decade (2009), has a chance to be a top-three seed.

The last time Illinois advanced to the CBS national television portion of the Big Ten tournament was 2010 - two coaching staffs ago - and the Illini haven’t been to the tournament final since 2008, when star guard Ayo Dosunmu has just turned eight years old.

Despite suffering a four-game losing streak in league play, Illinois will have an opportunity to join a five-way tie for second place in the league standings Monday night when they host Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) for a 7 p.m. tip.

“It is exciting to be in the talk and I get all that,” Underwood said. “For me to waste my energy on that when it’s literally going to change every day...it’s all going to flip. What happens on February 23rd is going to be different from the reality of a couple of weeks from now.”

VIDEO: '80-85 percent' Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On His Rehab & Progress

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about his physical health and rehab before Illini hosts Nebraska Monday night.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood on Near Week-Long Break & Nebraska

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team's near week-long break and the matchup vs. Nebraska coming Monday night.

Matthew Stevens

An Inside Look Why Illini Coaches Love Da'Monte Williams' Defensive Game

Illinois junior guard Da’Monte Williams hasn’t scored 11 of the last 13 games and Illini head coach Brad Underwood couldn’t care less.

Matthew Stevens

What Is Illini’s Future Plan For Giorgi?

With Illinois going with a small lineup in back-to-back games, what is the future for Giorgi Bezhanishvili?

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Ayo The Hero - Illini Leader’s Courage Should Never Be Questioned

What Illinois leader Ayo Dosunmu did Tuesday night at Penn State was defined by two words: ‘Chicago Tough’.

Matthew Stevens

I-L-L...A-Y-O: Dosunmu Returns To Lead Illini To Win At No. 9 Penn State

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu leads the Illini to its first road league win over a Top 10 opponent in 12 years.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: Illinois at No. 9 Penn State

Illinois tries to end a four-game losing streak and a decade-long losing streak to Top 10 Big Ten opponents.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Bracketology - Feb. 18 - Where Is Illinois Projected in March Madness?

Despite being on a four-game losing streak, Illinois is still on pace to end a six-year absence from the NCAA tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois at No. 9 Penn State: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Illinois will be looking to end a four-game losing streak when they travel to Penn State to play the hottest team in the Big Ten.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier On Illini Without Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier talks to reporters about his disappointing game at Rutgers and the Illini without Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens