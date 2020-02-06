IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Maryland, Big Ten Race And More

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to reporters about the loss at Iowa, the matchup vs. Maryland and the Big Ten race.

Underwood is in his third season at Illinois following his hiring as the 18th head coach in program history in March 2017. Underwood has won more than 67 percent of his games through his first six years as a Division I head coach, recording four 20-win seasons while making four NCAA Tournament appearances. 

The Illini are 15-1 this season, and 35-3 in the Underwood era, when shooting better than the opponent. 

Underwood on Maryland Thursday: "Maryland is quite a bit different team than when we played them (to open Big Ten Conference play in December). They're a 5-out team now."

Underwood on first place in the Big Ten Thursday: "I want them to play for first (place in the Big Ten). I would expect Mark (Turgeon) will have his team ready to play for first too."

Two-Star 2020 Prep School Athlete Tahveon Nicholson Signs With Illini

Tahveon Nicholson, a two-star signee from Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., became the 13th signee of the Illini’s 2020 class.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Does Lovie’s Apathy Come From A Failing Recruiting Plan?

Lovie Smith has attempted to downplay a February signing period where they’ll be inactive. Is that a good future plan for Illinois football?

Matthew Stevens

Four-Star Former Illini 2020 Verbal Commit Flips To Cincinnati

2020 Four-star receiver Jadon Thompson flips from Illinois to Cincinnati just one day before the beginning of the February signing period.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois DTs Coach Al Davis On Recruiting & Teaching Philosophies

Newly-hired Illinois defensive tackles Al Davis talks to reporters Monday after being on the road recruiting since being hired on Jan. 17.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Not Expected To Announce Any Signings Tomorrow

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is holding back several scholarships for the 2020 season for the transfer market.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith On New Hires & Other Topics

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to media about his two new coaching hires and several other topics on Feb. 3, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Two Better Than One: Why Lovie Wanted Two “Stern Teachers” For Illini's D-line

With two openings, Illini Now/SI looks at why Illinois head coach Lovie Smith decided to shake up the structure of his coaching staff.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Feliz finished with a team-high 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field in 28 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Illinois forward Kipper Nichols finished with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Illinois guard Trent Frazier Frazier missed six of his first seven shots and finished with 12 points in 37 minutes.

Matthew Stevens