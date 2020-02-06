VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Maryland, Big Ten Race And More

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to reporters about the loss at Iowa, the matchup vs. Maryland and the Big Ten race.

Underwood is in his third season at Illinois following his hiring as the 18th head coach in program history in March 2017. Underwood has won more than 67 percent of his games through his first six years as a Division I head coach, recording four 20-win seasons while making four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Illini are 15-1 this season, and 35-3 in the Underwood era, when shooting better than the opponent.

Underwood on Maryland Thursday: "Maryland is quite a bit different team than when we played them (to open Big Ten Conference play in December). They're a 5-out team now."

Underwood on first place in the Big Ten Thursday: "I want them to play for first (place in the Big Ten). I would expect Mark (Turgeon) will have his team ready to play for first too."