VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood on Loss At Rutgers & Penn State Matchup

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his disappointment with the Illini's second-half defense at Rutgers and the matchup at Penn State.

The Illini (16-9, 8-6 in Big Ten Conference) are on a four-game losing streak and will face No. 9 Penn State, who is one of the hottest teams in the league in State College Tuesday night. 

During the game at Penn State, Underwood will wear a live microphone as part of the FS1 broadcast, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from tipoff through the final whistle with virtually no interruption. 

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier On Illini Without Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier talks to reporters about his disappointing game at Rutgers and the Illini without Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens

No Ayo, No Roadkill: Rutgers Dominates No. 22 Illinois 72-57

Without the services of leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois offense stalls in a fourth consecutive loss.

Matthew Stevens

‘Day to day’: Dosunmu Will Make Trip to Rutgers While Playing Status Unknown

Ayo Dosunmu will travel with the rest of the Illinois team Friday but his status to play at Rutgers Saturday afternoon is still very much in doubt.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Loss To MSU & Ayo's Injury

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and players discuss the 70-69 loss to Michigan State and the injury to Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens

‘No Structural Damage’: Ayo Dosunmu’s MRI Scan Shows No Serious Injury

University of Illinois officials confirm Wednesday the MRI scan on Illini sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu showed “no structural damage”.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: The Tuesday Nightmare That May Not Go Away

Illinois, now on a three-game losing skid, may have to emotionally rebound without its best player and leader.

Matthew Stevens

'You get a knot in your stomach': Dosunmu's Injury Clouds Illini Loss

An ugly-looking late-game injury to Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu clouds loss to Michigan State and everything in the Illini's future.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo After 70-69 Win At Illinois

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with reporters following the 70-69 win at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Orange Krushed: Illini Lose 70-69 To Michigan State & Dosunmu Suffers Injury

Illinois’ losing streak runs to three games in a row after a crushing 70-69 home loss to Michigan State

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: Sparty Invades Champaign For Illini 'Orange Out' Night

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated introduces you to a huge Big Ten Conference game as Michigan State plays at No. 22 Illinois.

Matthew Stevens