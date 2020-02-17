VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood on Loss At Rutgers & Penn State Matchup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his disappointment with the Illini's second-half defense at Rutgers and the matchup at Penn State.

The Illini (16-9, 8-6 in Big Ten Conference) are on a four-game losing streak and will face No. 9 Penn State, who is one of the hottest teams in the league in State College Tuesday night.

During the game at Penn State, Underwood will wear a live microphone as part of the FS1 broadcast, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from tipoff through the final whistle with virtually no interruption.