Illinois Climbs in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll – But How Close Is the Top 10?
Good high-major college basketball teams are supposed to put away their early-season mid-major tune-up opponents, but what happens when one of those teams eviscerates the competition and looks as potent as any group in the country?
Apparently, if you're Illinois (2-0) – winner of its first two games, 113-70 and 113-55 over Jackson State and Florida Gulf Coast, respectively, it's worth three slots in the rankings. At least, that 's all that can be drawn from the Illini's new poll position on Monday – No. 14.
What gives? Shouldn't Illinois rank higher?
Maybe. But we're just two games into the season, and the Tigers and Eagles are bottom-half Division I clubs – not the sort of stuff you go waving around when trying to impress with your resume. Then again, it wasn't that the Illini bested JSU and FGCU, and wasn't about how much they won by. It was how they projected when viewed by a keen eye – one that can spot how they'll fare against teams like No. 11 Texas Tech, which Illinois will host Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign (7:30 p.m. CT, FS1).
And not to oversell it, but the Illini have looked exceptionally good – as in, better than No. 14 good. Too many AP voters don't watch the games, especially during the stretch when football and basketball share a piece of the season, and it's clear that the average voter in Athens, Boise and Charleston isn't exactly hanging on every make or miss in Champaign. But let's just make this crystal clear: If Illinois isn't already a top 10 team – and it should be based on what we've seen these first couple weeks – it will be with a win over the Red Raiders on Tuesday.
The rest of the AP Top 25
Illinois' Big Ten rival and preseason No. 1 Purdue has also started the season 2-0, but an exhibition loss to Kentucky and a close-ish call against Oakland (an 87-77 in West Lafayette, Indiana) likely led to the rejiggering at the top, with Houston overtaking No. 1.
Among other conference foes, Michigan (No. 6) remains in front of Illinois, but since last week the Illini have climbed over UCLA (No. 15) – which had a semi-close call at Pauley Pavilion – Michigan State (No. 17) and Wisconsin (No. 25).
AP Top 25: 1. Houston, 2. Purdue, 3. UConn, 4. Duke, 5. Arizona, 6. Michigan, 7. BYU, 8. Alabama, 9. Kentucky, 10. Florida, 11. Texas Tech, 12. Louisville, 13. St. John's, 14. Illinois, 15. UCLA, 16. Iowa State, 17. Michigan State, 18. North Carolina, 19. Gonzaga, 20. Tennessee, 21. Arkansas, 22. Auburn, 23. Creighton, 24. Wisconsin, 25. Kansas.