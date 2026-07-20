Illinois Enters Race for Versatile 2028 Five-Star Benjamin Berrouet: How He'd Fit

With EYBL Peach Jam action in full swing, Illinois – along with every high-major college basketball program in the country – is closely monitoring a handful of prospects. And 2028 forward Benjamin Berrouet, who just picked up an Illini offer on Friday night, is clearly one of those recruits whom Brad Underwood and his staff have their eye on.

Who is 2028 prospect Benjamin Berrouet?

Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from the University of Illinois. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/H7D3aVhqzL — Benjamin Berrouet (@benjiberrouet10) July 18, 2026

A five-star prospect in the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Berrouet holds at least 26 Division I offers. He is a 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas who currently attends Dynamic Prep and plays his travel hoops for AB Elite.

2028 forward Benjamin Berrouet scouting report

Berrouet, at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, is a powerful forward who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Perhaps his most head-turning ability – especially for the glass-crazed Illini coaching staff – is his rebounding.

Berrouet blends his size, length, solid springs and relentless motor to dominate the boards. There is a certain amount of strategy involved in rebounding from an individual perspective – namely timing and ability to anticipate where the ball is coming off the rim – and then there is sheer desire. Berrouet has it all. Among non-centers, he’s likely the top rebounder in his class.

And Berrouet just so happens to be an elite shot-blocker, too. Berrouet has great timing and is deceivingly quick off the ground. He can send back shots in one-on-one situations or as the help-side defender.

On offense, he creates value in a plethora of ways. Berrouet is capable of stepping out and knocking down a three – though that isn’t his strong suit. He is a surprisingly adept ball-handler, who can use his strength and crafty bag to attack from the wing before showing off a tough finish at the cup.

Benjamin Berrouet is NOT your average 16 year old😳😱 @benjiberrouet10



The 6’8” rising junior has been turning heads all year and has proven to be one of the top hoopers in his class!🔥 pic.twitter.com/ATGTeSrgcF — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) July 3, 2026

Berrouet is at his best around the rack, where he can be a play finisher or a back-to-the-basket threat. He feasts on the offensive boards and routinely collects loose balls on the interior, going up immediately and finishing reliably. Berrouet has excellent touch and uses his frame well on the inside.

How would Benjamin Berrouet fit at Illinois?

Berrouet would be a unique fit with the Illini. He could toggle between a spot on the wing and in the dunker spot. On the perimeter, he would be a respectable shooter who couldn’t be left unattended – not quite a gravity-pulling presence – as well as a valuable slasher and connective passer.

On the interior, Berrouet would be a top-tier drop-off option and feast on the offensive glass. At times, he could even potentially be an “action guy” on the inside (it helps that he's a willing and able passer).

Defensively, Berrouet has the potential to be position-less, effectively guarding 2 through 5. At the very least, he would be a secondary rim protector and solid on-ball defender against most wings and forwards.

And considering he is entering his junior year of high school, Berrouet has ample time to continue growing his game to blossom into a bona fide star on both ends of the floor.