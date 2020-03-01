CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (16-9, 9-6 in Big Ten Conference) will host Nebraska (7-19, 2-13).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about 10 minutes from the opening tip.

Game 29: Indiana at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, March 1, 2020: 1 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Indiana 18-10, 8-9 in Big Ten; 19-16, 8-12 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Illinois 19-9, 11-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 5.5

Series Notes: Indiana leads the all-time series 93-87 with a current three-game winning streak. However, Illinois leads the series in Champaign 52-34.

TV: BTN - Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Shon Morris (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 383 and at FightingIllini.com.

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

10 - As in a point total and rebound total for Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers are 9-0 when Jackson-Davis records a double-double.

4 - Andres Feliz carries a 4.0 assist/turnover ratio over the last four games, dishing out 16 assists while committing just four turnovers in 125 minutes of play.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

NOTE: Uniform Update - Illinois seems to be going with the white throwback uniforms. Indiana will go with the all red road uniforms. Illinois is 3-2 this season in the throwback whites.

NOTE: Officials for today's game are Terry Oglesby, D.J. Carstensen, Brian Dorsey.

Illinois going with the four-guard starting lineup around Kofi Cockburn. Indiana going with the Smith, Jackson-Davis, Brunk frontcourt and a Durham-Phinisee backcourt.

Things Illinois can accomplish with a win today:

First 12+ win Big Ten season since 2005

First over-.600 Big Ten finish since 2009

First 20+ win regular season since 2013.

Other Big Ten Conference game on tap today:

3 p.m. - No. 19 Michigan (18-10, 9-8) at No. 23 Ohio State (19-9, 9-8)- CBS

3:15 p.m. - Northwestern (6-21, 1-16) at Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) - BTN

5:30 p.m. - Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) at Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6) - BTN

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 15:56 left in 1st - Illinois 5, Indiana 4 - Great start by Da'Monte Williams on both ends of the floor (his physicality on Jackson-Davis bothers him). Cockburn already bothering Hoosiers shots around the tin. Illinois needs to value basketball better (three turnovers).

NOTE: Brunk already with two fouls so Indiana will be a much smaller lineup for this first half.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 11:59 left in 1st - Illinois 14, Indiana 14 - Devonte Green is making shots for the Hoosiers - which is necessary for this Indiana offense. Illinois is 0 of 3 from the foul line and has three turnovers. Giorgi hits first shot and State Farm Center is thrilled.

INDIANA TIMEOUT - 10:53 left in 1st - Illinois 18, Indiana 14 - Transition turnovers leads to Da'Monte Williams dunk and Archie Miller is ticked off. Seven combined turnovers by both teams.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 8:00 left in 1st - Illinois 20, Indiana 19 - Giorgi picks up two fouls in about four seconds against Jackson-Davis so there goes that Giorgi-Kofi frontcourt that Underwood wanted. Illini need a big effort from Kipper Nichols.