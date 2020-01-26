Instant Reaction To Robert Archibald’s Death: Stunned Sadness

For those that knew him or care about the University of Illinois, the overall reaction to hearing of the death of Robert Archibald is stunned sadness.

Archibald, who played a key role in two Illini basketball teams that won back-to-back Big Ten regular-season championships, was reportedly found dead at his home Thursday. Details of his death are not known at this time.

Former coaches, teammates, and Illinois alumni have already begun to share their memories and feelings about Archibald, 39, on social media and as local/national media begin to reach out this weekend.

“My (Kansas) team really picked me up yesterday,” Kansas head coach Bill Self reportedly said Saturday in a tweet by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “It was a very difficult day. Robert was a favorite, one of the toughest players I ever coached.”

According to the Champaign News-Gazette, Lon Kruger, Archibald’s first coach at Illinois, heard about the passing late Friday afternoon.

“He was just a terrific young guy and fun teammate. Always about team and a good guy every day in practice,” Kruger told the Champaign News-Gazette. Very difficult. It was just a kick in the gut. So sad.”

Archibald was born in Scotland but moved to Wildwood, Missouri to finish his high school career at Lafayette High School with future MLB All-Star Ryan Howard before signing with Kruger to play at Illinois.

Self was Archibald’s head coach for the final two seasons of his Illini playing career and in both of those years won a Big Ten regular-season championship on teams that featured Cory Bradford, Frank Williams, Brian Cook, Sean Harrington, Lucas Johnson, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin.

“Big Arch was taken from us way too soon,” Harrington, who was a player and a graduate staff member in the Illini program and now works for ESPN as a basketball analyst tweeted Saturday. “He was larger than life. His personality was always the life of the party. Great teammate and always had our back.”

Archibald, who averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his four-year career, took a significant step in player development from quality reserve center to a 31-game starter on a team that reached the Sweet 16 in 2002.

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman sent out a message on Twitter Saturday morning. Whitman had spent two days at the NCAA’s Convention in Anaheim, Calif., but met the Illinois men’s basketball team in Ann Arbor, Mich., to watch live the 64-62 win over the Wolverines Saturday.

“Landed after a long flight today to learn this tragic news. Arch was such a genuine, sweet, fun guy. I was honored to call him my friend,” Whitman tweeted Saturday morning. “Our hearts are broken, but we will carry his spirit forward. Our #ILLINI family will not forget. Thanks, Rob. You will be missed.”

Following Illinois’ 64-62 win at Michigan Saturday, Illini third-year head coach Brad Underwood began his post-game media conference with a statement talking about the sadness those with a connection to the program are feeling over the news of Archibald’s death.

“The Illini nation lost one of our beloved members yesterday in Robert Archibald,” Underwood said. “He was 39 years old and it is always a sad day when something like that happens. I want everybody to know that he’s a part of our thoughts and prayers along with his family. We’re grieving with them.”

Deron Williams, the highest drafted player in Illini basketball history, shared his thoughts about Archibald, who graduated and began his professional career a year after Williams arrived on campus. Williams described how Archibald remained connected to the Illinois program for several years after his collegiate career was over and Williams shared a moment about how the two men watched the 2012 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremonies together after they had both competed in London. The Olympics would be the final time Archibald, who was a second-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002, would play competitive basketball. Archibald retired from basketball immediately after the 2012 Summer Olympics after representing Great Britain.