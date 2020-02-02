ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Carver-Hawkeye Arena

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena where No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try for its eighth straight win by playing at Iowa (15-6, 6-4).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the playing floor in Iowa City, Iowa for the first time, as we're less than an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-------------------

Game 22: No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020: Noon CST, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa.

Capacity: 15,056

Records: Illinois 16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Iowa 15-6, 6-4 in Big Ten; 23-12, 10-10 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Iowa by 5

Series notes: In its last trip to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes rolled to a blowout win behind a historic shooting performance. Iowa shot an arena record 68 percent, including 15-of-21 from 3-point range for 71.4 percent accuracy. Illinois owns an 85-75 advantage in the all-time series but Iowa leads 55-22 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sunday begins a stretch of five-straight Quad 1 games and five in a row versus ranked foes for the Illini. Iowa has won the last four games against Illinois, each on a different court. The Hawkeyes beat the Illini in Champaign and New York in 2018, and Iowa City and Chicago in 2019.

TV: FS1 - Wayne Randazzo (PBP), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 195 and at FightingIllini.com.

-------------------------

Uniform update: It appears Illinois is going with the blue uniforms today. They're 1-2 in those uniforms this season.

-----------------

NOTE: No changes to the Illinois starting lineup - Ayo, Trent, Williams, Giorgi and Kofi. Iowa going with Joe Toussaint, CJ Fredrick, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza.

---------------------