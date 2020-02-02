IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena where No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try for its eighth straight win by playing at Iowa (15-6, 6-4).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the playing floor in Iowa City, Iowa for the first time, as we're less than an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-------------------

Game 22: No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020: Noon CST, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa.

Capacity: 15,056

Records: Illinois 16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Iowa 15-6, 6-4 in Big Ten; 23-12, 10-10 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Iowa by 5

Series notes: In its last trip to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes rolled to a blowout win behind a historic shooting performance. Iowa shot an arena record 68 percent, including 15-of-21 from 3-point range for 71.4 percent accuracy. Illinois owns an 85-75 advantage in the all-time series but Iowa leads 55-22 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sunday begins a stretch of five-straight Quad 1 games and five in a row versus ranked foes for the Illini. Iowa has won the last four games against Illinois, each on a different court. The Hawkeyes beat the Illini in Champaign and New York in 2018, and Iowa City and Chicago in 2019.

TV: FS1 - Wayne Randazzo (PBP), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 195 and at FightingIllini.com.

-------------------------

Uniform update: It appears Illinois is going with the blue uniforms today. They're 1-2 in those uniforms this season. 

-----------------

NOTE: No changes to the Illinois starting lineup - Ayo, Trent, Williams, Giorgi and Kofi. Iowa going with Joe Toussaint, CJ Fredrick, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza. 

---------------------

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

No. 19 Illinois goes back on the road hoping to extend the Big Ten’s longest active winning streak to eight games.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Illini return home to play Minnesota

No. 19 Illinois returns to State Farm Center tonight, hosting Minnesota (6:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Basketball Is Back to Relevance

Nearly three years ago, Josh Whitman warned everybody that 10 years of irrelevance could turn to 30 quickly. Now, don't worry -it won't.

Matthew Stevens

by

StlIllini

VIDEO: Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino After 59-51 Loss At Illinois

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino after the 59-51 loss to No. 19 Illinois inside State Farm Center on Jan. 30, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois players (From L-R: Da'Monte Williams, Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn) talk about the No. 19 Illini's 59-51 win over Minnesota.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 59-51 Win Over Minnesota

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talked to reporters about the 59-51 win over Minnesota on Jan. 30, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Da'Monte Begins With 'D' - Williams' Defense Leads No. 19 Illini To Victory

Williams had a steal, block, and a rebound in each of Minnesota’s final critical possessions to ensure No. 19 Illinois escapes with a 59-51 win

Matthew Stevens

Minnesota at No. 19 Illinois: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

No. 19 Illinois returns to State Farm Center hosting Minnesota hoping to extend the Big Ten’s longest active winning streak to seven games.

Matthew Stevens

Two Former Illini Players Make 2020 XFL Rosters

Former Illinois players Jaylen Dunlap and Gimel President will play in the inaugural season of the relaunch of the XFL.

Matthew Stevens

‘He’s a lottery pick’ - Minnesota's Daniel Oturu Provides Kofi Cockburn His Most Difficult Challenge

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu is a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is averaging a double-double for the Gophers this season.

Matthew Stevens