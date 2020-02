IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Illinois forward Kipper Nichols reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

No. 19 Illinois dropped a 72-65 contest to No. 18 Iowa in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena thanks to 25 points and 10 rebounds from Iowa center Luka Garza.

Nichols finished with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.