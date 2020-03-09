IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Don’t Make Ayo Mad - Emotional Illini Hold Off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Maybe the version of Illinois basketball an opponent would least like to see is one full of emotion and mad. 

In front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd and against its most hated rival, No. 23 Illinois survived a 78-76 victory over No. 18 Iowa. In a game with multiple lead changes, multiple technicals and Iowa getting the basketball to arguably the league’s best player in the final seconds, Illinois figured out a way to scratch and claw its way to the final double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Conference tournament.  

In what was likely his final game in Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu had another closer type performance as the sophomore star had two mid-range pull-up jumpers to clinch the victory over a Hawkeyes team he doesn’t share any love for at all.  

“It’s just we don’t like each other, simple as that,” Dosunmu said. “They want to kill us. We want to kill them. There’s no sweetie or nothing like that.”  

Dosunmu, who ended with a game-high 17 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds, was referencing the rivalry between these two rosters that escalated last month at the end of Iowa’s win over the Illini in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  

“Certain guys have it and he’s got it,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey said. “You got to just give him credit for making those shots. He’s done it all year long.”  

The Chicago native, who obviously wasn’t honored with Illinois’ four seniors in this regular season, did take a bow and wave to the ‘Orange Krush’ student section at center court following the victory. Dosunmu returned to Illinois for his sophomore season for what he called “unfinished business” and added one more lasting memory to his college career in his home arena.  

“Ayo is a different guy and I mean that in every possible positive format that I can come up with,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. 

With 1.6 seconds left, Iowa (20-11, 11-9 in Big Ten) got the ball to leading scorer Luka Garza in the lane but his 21st shot attempt of the night was partially rejected by Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn. In a meeting of two mammoth frontcourt talents not more than five feet from the front of the rim, the 270-pound Cockburn got the best of arguably the league’s best player in Garza. The rejection as time expired was Cockburn’s only block of the night but was the most important play of back-and-forth game to conclude league play.  

“It was a pleasure playing against (Garza) and it was about matching his energy tonight,” Cockburn said. “I made sure he couldn’t outwork me tonight. On that last play, you know what is going to happen in that situation.”  

Kipper Nichols, a fifth-year senior who has been an enigma throughout his college career, had his best game following his Senior Day celebration as he finished with 10 points and three rebounds in 18 minutes. Tyler Underwood, a senior who is the oldest child of the Illini’s third-year head coach, had two assists in his first career start.  

Illinois built a 16-point lead with 11:32 left in the game but Iowa continued to find offensive momentum as the Big Ten’s leader in points per game connected on 9 of 19 from three-point range and was a perfect 15 of 15 from the foul line.  

With the win Sunday, Illinois (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) clinches its highest finish in the Big Ten since at least 2011. Iowa will next play Thursday against the winner of the Minnesota/Northwestern first round game with the Illini getting whoever advances in that three-team pod on Friday afternoon. If the Hawkeyes can avoid a monumental upset Thursday, Friday’s matchup in Indianapolis will be the 2019-20 rubber match game between Iowa and Illinois. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood After Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa and the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 78-76 Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois players (not pictured at the far left is Ayo Dosunmu) talk about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa on Senior Day.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey After 78-76 Loss At No. 23 Illinois

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey talks to reporters following a 78-76 loss at No. 23 Illinois in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

No. 23 Illinois tries to earn the final double bye in the Big Ten tournament by hosting Iowa in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

No. 23 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Sunday’s winner between Iowa-Illinois will earn the No. 4 seed and finale double-bye at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Tyler Underwood On Senior Day Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Tyler Underwood talks about his travels with his dad that will soon include a Senior Day game vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz On Senior Day Celebration Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz speaks to media before his final game at State Farm Center Sunday vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols Before Senior Day Celebration

Illinois fifth-year senior forward Kipper Nichols talks to media prior to his final game at State Farm Center vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On Regular Season Finale Vs. Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to media about the regular season finale vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On His Son's Senior Day Vs. Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to media about his son Tyler's Senior Day celebration in the upcoming game vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens