Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis Sits Out Penn State Game Due to Injury
Illinois freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis will not play in the Illini's game against Penn State in Champaign on Wednesday due to injury, according to a report on the Big Ten Network.
In a pregame update from the BTN studio ahead of the Penn State-Illinois game broadcast, host Dave Revsine announced that Jakucionis would sit out because of a left arm injury.
No further word was given on the cause or extent of the injury, though other reports indicated that Jakucionis attempted to warm up with the team before the game.
Freshman forward Will Riley replaced Jakucionis in Illinois' starting lineup, as combo guard Kylan Boswell moved from his usual spot off the ball to point guard.
On Tuesday, Jakucionis was named to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award, which is handed out to the top player in college basketball after every season.
Jakucionis is currently averaging team highs of 16.4 points and 5.4 assists to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 14 games.