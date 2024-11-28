Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis a Projected Top-10 Pick in SB Nation NBA Mock Draft
Illinois freshman point guard Kasparas Jakucionis has helped lead the Illini to a 5-1 start behind his excellent playmaking, scoring and defensive ability.
Averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists (while adding 1.8 steals per game), Jakucionis has been the offensive catalyst for Illinois, creating for himself and his teammates while playing solid defense.
Jakucionis’ impressive play through the early season has drawn praise from NBA scouts and many other expert observers, which has landed him in the top 10 of one recent 2025 NBA mock draft.
SB Nation released its latest projections on Tuesday, sending Jakucionis to the Chicago Bulls with the eighth overall selection.
A pick-and-roll maestro who anticipates plays before they develop, Jakucionis has a game that is made for the next level. At 6-foot-6 and weighing 205 pounds, he brings exceptional size to the position, allowing him to see over the top and the outstretched arms of opposing point guards and to create mismatches on the offensive end.
Although lauded most for his passing, Jakucionis also gets to the rim, where he plays well off two feet and showcases strong footwork, either finishing at the rack or earning trips to the free-throw line – where he cashes in often (5.2 free throws per game) and at an exceptional rate (87.1 percent).
Jakucionis also has excellent potential as a shooter from 3-point range, where he is only beginning to scratch the surface. Through six games, he has hit only seven 3s, but he knocked down three from long range against Little Rock on Monday and is converting at a solid rate from distance (35.0 percent).
Jakucionis isn’t the only Illini who landed in SB Nation’s mock draft. Fellow freshman Will Riley (who lead the Illini with 17.2 points per game) is projected to be drafted 20th overall by the Brooklyn Nets.
Brad Underwood isn’t known for one-and-dones, but in the ever-changing world of college basketball, the Illini head coach is adapting quickly. Still, Underwood and Illini fans surely wouldn't mind to see Jakucionis and Riley put off the pros a little longer and stick around for at least one more go in Champaign after this season.
Other Big Ten Players in SB Nation’s Mock Draft:
Dylan Harper, Rutgers guard: No. 2 to Philadelphia 76ers
Ace Bailey, Rutgers forward: No. 4 to Toronto Raptors
Derik Queen, Maryland center: No. 14 to San Antonio Spurs
Jase Richardson, Michigan State guard: No. 21 to Memphis Grizzlies