Illini
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Collapse Allows No. 3 Maryland To Escape With 59-58 Win

Matthew Stevens

With a historic road upset of a Top 3-ranked opponent in its sights, Illinois seemingly read the playbook on how to execute a late-game collapse.

With a seven-point lead, Illinois failed to convert a single field goal and allowed No. 3 Maryland to escape the XFINITY Center with a 59-58 win. The Terrapins (10-0, 1-0 in Big Ten Conference) outscored Illinois 11-1 over the final four minutes and 11 seconds of action and most of that production was dictated by senior guard Anthony Cowan. Cowan, who is a preseason Second Team All-America selection by Blue Ribbon Yearbook, finished with a game-high 20 points including the final four points of the contest to ensure the program’s first 10-0 start since the 1998-99 season.

Maryland has now only come back from a 14-point second-half deficit just twice in the last decade.

Cowan, who was greatly neutralized in the first half by Illini guard Trent Frazier and excellent defensive rotations off ball screens, had 14 second-half points.

Illinois couldn’t find a go-to leader on offense in the final few minutes of this game and for the second straight game had a final possession end in disaster to cause its fourth straight loss against a Power 5 Conference opponent.

After Cowan hit a deep 3-point shot to tie the game with 19 seconds left, Illinois guard Andres Feliz lost the ball on a dribble handoff and then fouled Cowan around 70 feet away from the opposing basket causing a 1-on-1 free-throw situation with 2.1 seconds left.

Illinois (6-3, 0-1) saw a final possession against Miami (Fla.) on Monday night end in heartbreak as Ayo Dosunmu barrelled into the lane with the Illini down one and was whistled for a charge call to ensure a loss. Illinois hasn’t defeated a Top-5 ranked team on the road in more than 30 years since the Flyin’ Illini squad won at No. 3 Indiana on March 5, 1989, thanks to a Nick Anderson 35-footer at the buzzer.

Feliz was having a transformative game up to the final possession of the afternoon as the senior was benched in favor of junior Da’Monte Williams at the start for the first time this season. However, Feliz, a Dominican Republic native, finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. The fumble of the ball and foul with a few seconds left was Feliz’s only turnover of the game.

Dosunmu, who began the year as a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, finished with just nine points on 4 of 12 shooting and just two field goals in the game’s final 17 minutes.

Frazier, who bounced back from a puzzling defensive effort against Miami guard Chris Lykes, led the Illini with 13 points, including two of his team’s three 3-point shots.

Kofi Cockburn struggled with foul trouble and was held scoreless in a second half that saw the 7-foot, 280-pounder on the floor for just six of the final 20 minutes.

Illinois, which now has a 15-game losing streak against ranked opponents on the road, has lost its league opener every year since the 2013-14 season. The Illini schedule doesn’t get much easier as they face No. 4 Michigan (8-1, 1-0) Wednesday night for an 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE BLOG: Illini at No. 3 Maryland - Illini Going With Different Lineup

Matthew Stevens
0

We get you set by combining the 'Three in the Key' piece and the LIVE BLOG as Illinois opens Big Ten Conference play at No. 3 Maryland.

VIDEO: "Not a lot of love between us" Illini Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili On Maryland

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili explains how the 78-67 win over Maryland last season was an emotional affair.

VIDEO: "An immaturity in our approach" - Illinois coach Brad Underwood

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood further explains his team's awful start to the loss vs. Miami (Fla.) and the upcoming matchup at No. 3 Maryland.

VIDEO: "It's like we weren't enjoying coming here" - Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu talked about what was missing from the Illini in the days leading up to loss to Miami.

Big Recruiting Official Visit Weekend for Illini Football

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois is expecting to host on campus this weekend at least 11 prospects including two verbal commitments elsewhere.

BREAKING NEWS: Illini Forward Tevian Jones To Return For Big Ten Opener

Matthew Stevens
0

Sophomore forward Tevian Jones will come off suspension for the Big Ten opener at Maryland this weekend.

'Just didn’t come as ready as we should’: Illini Players Admit to Effort Issue vs. Miami

Matthew Stevens
0

After a 12-21 season, Illinois players are still admitting to internal effort and preparation issues before key games.

Lovie Smith Says He’s Not Planning Any Staff Changes for 2020 season

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Saturday he expects the coaching staff to stay the same in 2020.

Illini LB Dele Harding Named First-Team All-Big Ten By Media

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois senior Dele Harding is the first Illini linebacker named first-team All-Big Ten in nine years.

Illini's Blake Hayes Named Big Ten Punter of the Year

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois junior punter Blake Hayes was named the Big Ten's Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.