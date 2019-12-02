LIVE BLOG: Illini vs. Miami (Fla.) in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (6-1) will host Miami (4-3, 0-1 in ACC) for the first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge series.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 8: Miami (Fla.) at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019: 6 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Miami 4-3, 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference; 14-18, 5-13 in ACC in 2018-19. Illinois 6-1; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 8.5

Series notes: Miami leads series 2-1. Illinois won the first meeting, an 86-76 win at Miami in 1969. Miami has met and defeated Illinois twice during Jim Larrañaga’s tenure. First, on March 24, 2013, the Hurricanes posted a 63-59 win in Austin, Texas, to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second time. Then, exactly five years ago, on Dec. 2, 2014, Miami logged a 70-61 home victory in a matchup of top-25 teams in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

TV: ESPN2; Jason Benetti (PBP), Dan Dakich (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) and Steve Kelly (Pre/HT/Post)» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 371 and at FightingIllini.com.

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

Clemson (5-2) at Minnesota (3-4) , 8 p.m. CST - ESPN2

Uniform Update:

Miami will be in all black tonight (jerseys and shorts) vs. Illinois.

Illinois going with the same starting lineup as the previous seven games this season. Ayo, Frazier, Feliz, Giorgi and Kofi.

