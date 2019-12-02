Illini
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

LIVE BLOG: Illini vs. Miami (Fla.) in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (6-1) will host Miami (4-3, 0-1 in ACC) for the first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge series.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

------------------

Game 8: Miami (Fla.) at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019: 6 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Miami 4-3, 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference; 14-18, 5-13 in ACC in 2018-19. Illinois 6-1; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 8.5

Series notes: Miami leads series 2-1. Illinois won the first meeting, an 86-76 win at Miami in 1969. Miami has met and defeated Illinois twice during Jim Larrañaga’s tenure. First, on March 24, 2013, the Hurricanes posted a 63-59 win in Austin, Texas, to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second time. Then, exactly five years ago, on Dec. 2, 2014, Miami logged a 70-61 home victory in a matchup of top-25 teams in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

TV: ESPN2; Jason Benetti (PBP), Dan Dakich (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) and Steve Kelly (Pre/HT/Post)» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 371 and at FightingIllini.com.

---------------

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

Clemson (5-2) at Minnesota (3-4) , 8 p.m. CST - ESPN2

---------------

Uniform Update: 

Miami will be in all black tonight (jerseys and shorts) vs. Illinois.

--------------------

Illinois going with the same starting lineup as the previous seven games this season. Ayo, Frazier, Feliz, Giorgi and Kofi. 

---------------

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three In The Key: What to Look For From Illini vs. Miami

Matthew Stevens
0

We get you set for this ACC/Big Ten Challenge game as Illinois hosts a 4-3 Miami squad.

‘He’s been making giant steps’: Bobby Roundtree Returns to Illinois Campus

Matthew Stevens
0

For first time since his accident, Bobby Roundtree returned to U of I campus

ILLINI GAMEDAY Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day in Champaign

Matthew Stevens
0

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois welcomes Northwestern for a 11 a.m. kickoff on Senior Day.

VIDEO: Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili on ACC/Big Ten Challenge game vs. Miami

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili on ACC/Big Ten Challenge game

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood on ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup vs. Miami

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood speaks to media prior to the Illini (6-1) hosting Miami (4-3) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Monday night (6 p.m., ESPN2).

VIDEO: Illinois QB Matt Robinson after 29-10 loss to Northwestern

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson talks to media following 29-10 loss to Northwestern.

COLUMN: Illini Show Several Steps Are Still Left Not Taken

Matthew Stevens
0

As disappointing as the loss is for the Illini, it may have been the exact dose of harsh reality this program needed.

VIDEO: Illinois LB Dele Harding after 29-10 loss to Northwestern

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois linebacker Dele Harding talks to media following his final game at Memorial Stadium.

VIDEO: Illinois head coach Lovie Smith after 29-10 loss to Northwestern

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois coach Lovie Smith says disappointment doesn't nearly cover the emotion after 19-point loss to Northwestern.

Illini Seniors ‘Hurt’ Over Going Winless In Their Careers vs. Northwestern

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois seniors express regret and extreme disappointment over having never defeated Northwestern in their college careers.