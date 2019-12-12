INSTANT RECAP: Illini Knock Off No. 5 Michigan 71-62

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time since 2013, Illinois basketball has knocked off a Top 5-ranked team.

Just a few days after suffering a gut-wrenching loss at then-No. 3 Maryland in the final seconds, Illinois rallied to hang on to a 71-62 over No. 5 Michigan Wednesday night. The same player who fumbled the ball and committed a foul leading the loss may have sealed the victory with a driving layup to put Illinois up 68-62 with just over a minute left.

Kofi Cockburn, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week just two days earlier and facing a preseason All-Big Ten selection in Jon Teske, ended the night with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes.

It is the first time in the Brad Underwood era of Illini basketball that Illinois (7-3, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference) has knocked off an opponent ranked in the top five. The last time was Feb 7, 2013, when Illinois needed a buzzer-beater from Tyler Griffey to defeat then-No. 1 Indiana 74-72.

Michigan (8-2, 1-1) was led by Teske’s 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Illini will next play at State Farm Center against Old Dominion Saturday at 5 p.m. on BTN.