LIVE BLOG: Looking Live at State Farm Center - No. 5 Michigan In Town

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (6-3, 0-1 in Big Ten Conference) will host No. 5 Michigan (8-1, 1-0) in this Big Ten Conference game

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

--------------

Game 10: No. 5 Michigan at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Monday, Dec. 11, 2019: 8 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Michigan 8-1, 1-0 in Big Ten Conference; 30-7, 15-5 in Big Ten in 2018-19. Illinois 6-3, 0-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 1.5

Series notes: Illinois leads all-time series 87-85 but Michigan has won the last four meetings. Illinois holds a 57-28 record in Champaign against Michigan, however, U-M has won five of their last seven. Michigan holds a 5-2 record in neutral-site games with six of the seven played at the Big Ten Tournament. The other was an 83-81 win in the 1989 Final Four, where the Wolverines went on to win its first national title. There have been 31 games decided by three points or fewer with Michigan leading, 18-13. The last time a game was decided by fewer than three points was when Michigan knocked off Illinois at the 2014 Big Ten Tournament, 64-63, on March 14, 2014. The Wolverines moved on that year to the championship game, losing to Michigan State.

TV: BTN; Kevin Kugler (PBP), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst). The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 372 and at FightingIllini.com.

----------------

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

Rutgers (6-3, 0-1) at Wisconsin (5-4, 1-0) IN PROGRESS - BTN

----------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game. 

-----------

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be in all orange tonight (jerseys and shorts). Michigan will be in their road blues. 

--------------

Basketball

