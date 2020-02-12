LIVE BLOG: Sparty Invades Champaign For Illini 'Orange Out' Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 22 Illinois (16-7, 8-4 in Big Ten Conference) will host Michigan State (16-8, 8-5).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 24: Michigan State at No. 22 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020: 8 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 16-7, 8-4 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Michigan State 16-8, 8-5 in Big Ten; 32-7, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Michigan State by 1.5

Series notes: Michigan State leads 62-60. MSU leads just 17-15 dating back to 2001, and Illinois is just 7-8 against MSU over the last 15 games. The road team has had its share of success in this series as well. Since 2002, Illinois has been victorious five times in East Lansing – including consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015 – while Michigan State has recorded six wins in Champaign. Illinois defeated No. 9 Michigan State last season in Champaign during an ‘Orange Out’ to record its first win over a top-10 team in six seasons.

TV: ESPN - Rece Davis (PBP), Dan Dakich (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 105 and at FightingIllini.com.

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

9.2 - Illinois ranks third in the NCAA in rebound margin at plus-9.2 trailing only Houston and UC Irvine. Illinois has outrebounded its opponent in 17 of 23 games, and 10 times by double digits.

20 - Number of minutes in the first half and so far this season, you'll be able to tell is Michigan State is going to win. Michigan State is 16-0 this season when leading at halftime. Spartans are 0-8 when they're behind after 20 minutes.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

NOTE: Illini great Deron Williams is on campus today and expected to be in the building tonight.

Other Big Ten Conference Games Tonight:

No. 13 Penn State at Purdue - LIVE ON BTN NOW

Nebraska at No. 9 Maryland, 7:30 p.m. CST, BTN

NOTE: Illinois going with the traditional starting lineup (Trent, Ayo, Da'Monte, Giorgi and Kofi). Michigan State going with Cassius Winston, freshman Rocket Watts and a bigger frontcourt in Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman and Marcus Bingham.

NOTE: On the 'Orange Out' night, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood going with the orange jacket tonight. Illinois in the orange throwback jerseys (3-1 this season in those). Michigan State in all green.